WIN: A Familiar Favorites Family Box from Dinnerbox valued at R1 950
1 lucky reader stands to win a Dinnerbox filled with five frozen, ready-made familiar family favorites frozen meals valued at R1 950!
At Dinnerbox, we offer a wide variety of frozen pre-cooked meals that are freshly prepared and can be ready to eat in just minutes. We are passionate about food quality and avoid using preservatives, stabilisers, and MSG. We carefully select fresh, local produce daily to bring you meals that are healthy and exciting.
With Dinnerbox, we’ve simplified the meal experience to just four steps: “Heat, Eat, Yum, Repeat.” Our meals range from everyday favourites to options for different dietary needs. They are affordable, convenient, and delicious.
We handle the meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking, so you can focus on what matters to you. Your chosen meals are delivered directly to your doorstep, ready to be heated and eaten. Our efficient delivery and top-notch customer service guarantee a seamless and enjoyable experience every time. Our process isn’t just about delivering meals. It’s about making mealtime easy and enjoyable for you.
https://www.facebook.com/dinnerboxza
https://twitter.com/DinnerboxSA
https://www.instagram.com/dinnerboxsa
Prize includes:
As part of The Citizen Women’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:
1x Familiar Favourites Family Box from Dinnerbox.
T&Cs apply:
- Includes: delivery
- Contents of the box include 5 family sized meals:
- 1x family sized beef lasagne
- 1x family sized cottage pie
- 1x family sized chicken pie
- 1x family sized sundried chicken penne pasta
- 1x family sized stroganoff bake topped with root mash
- The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
- This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash
Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024, at midnight.
Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2024.
