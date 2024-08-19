Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Enid Mathieson

Commercial Project Manager

3 minute read

19 Aug 2024

09:13 am

WIN: A Familiar Favorites Family Box from Dinnerbox valued at R1 950

1 lucky reader stands to win a Dinnerbox filled with five frozen, ready-made familiar family favorites frozen meals valued at R1 950!

At Dinnerbox, we offer a wide variety of frozen pre-cooked meals that are freshly prepared and can be ready to eat in just minutes. We are passionate about food quality and avoid using preservatives, stabilisers, and MSG. We carefully select fresh, local produce daily to bring you meals that are healthy and exciting.

With Dinnerbox, we’ve simplified the meal experience to just four steps: “Heat, Eat, Yum, Repeat.” Our meals range from everyday favourites to options for different dietary needs. They are affordable, convenient, and delicious.

We handle the meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking, so you can focus on what matters to you. Your chosen meals are delivered directly to your doorstep, ready to be heated and eaten. Our efficient delivery and top-notch customer service guarantee a seamless and enjoyable experience every time. Our process isn’t just about delivering meals. It’s about making mealtime easy and enjoyable for you.

https://www.dinnerbox.co.za

https://www.facebook.com/dinnerboxza

https://twitter.com/DinnerboxSA

https://www.instagram.com/dinnerboxsa

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following: 

1x Familiar Favourites Family Box from Dinnerbox.

T&Cs apply:

  • Includes: delivery
  • Contents of the box include 5 family sized meals:
    • 1x family sized beef lasagne
    • 1x family sized cottage pie
    • 1x family sized chicken pie
    • 1x family sized sundried chicken penne pasta
    • 1x family sized stroganoff bake topped with root mash
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2024.

CLICK TO ENTER

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Floyd Shivambu: Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties
Business 46% of SA domestic workers earn less than legal minimum wage, survey reveals
News Exclusive Afrikaner township defends legality after court orders Tshwane to enforce bylaws
Health Gov departments owe municipalities R18.6bn, as health ministry moves to stop assets being seized
Politics Deputy in the GNU and lack of trust: Inside Malema and Shivambu’s ‘fallout’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES