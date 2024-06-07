Competitions

WIN: A hamper from Unit 43 Distilling Co. valued at R4 600

1 lucky reader stands to WIN a quality hamper of gin, rum, brandy and merchandise from Unit 43 Distilling Co. valued at R4 600!

At UNIT43 we love making things, and we also love good QUALITY. We have a hand in all aspects of the distillery and distilling process. Building all our equipment from RECLAIMED RECYCLED material. From the still, to the bar, to the bottling machines, even growing our own BOTANICALS and building our BIKES… yes we love bikes too!

Carefully MADE BY OUR HANDS just for you, because we know you understand good quality. Founded in 2018… FIND & REFINE is the motto of unit43 distilling co. Finding the best ingredients and refining them into top quality spirits is our passion.

TANKS, tables, shelving, cupboards, BARRELS, picture frames, and hydraulic lifters all destined to be scrapped and destroyed have been brought BACK TO LIFE, true to the brand’s motto of ‘Find and Refine’ & ‘Makers of the Strong Stuff’… giving the distillery a unique soul, PASSION and intrigue. Our Still… Sylvia, HANDMADE and named after our mother & grandmother. Made using 100% RECYCLED materials in the build. The final result yields our MULTI AWARD WINNING spirits.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Father’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following: 

A hamper of gin, brandy and merchandise

Includes:

  • Delivery
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 30 June 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2024.

