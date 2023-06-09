WIN: A WhiskyBrother hamper valued at over R4 000

By Zarko Jevtic

Experience an unwavering passion for all things whisky at WhiskyBrother, the World’s Best Multiple Outlet Whisky Shop of 2023, at the Icons of Whisky Awards. To celebrate all fathers, The Citizen Father’s Month competition has amazing prizes up for grabs, including a R4 000 Hamper from WhiskyBrother.

WhiskyBrother is synonymous with exceptional taste, unrivaled craftsmanship, and an unwavering passion for all things whisky. As purveyors of the finest spirits, we have spent 10 perfecting our craft, cultivating a collection that would impress even the biggest whisky collector.

Founded by a group of passionate whisky enthusiasts, WhiskyBrother has risen to become a beacon of excellence in the world of spirits in South Africa, most recently winning World’s Best Multiple Outlet Whisky Shop 2023 at the Icons of Whisky Awards.

With an extensive range covering all categories, types and styles including single malts, blends, and limited editions from renowned distilleries around the globe, our selection caters to discerning palates.

At WhiskyBrother, we understand that whisky is not just a drink, but an art form. Each bottle is carefully chosen for its distinctive character, rich history, and uncompromising quality. Our team of knowledgeable experts is always on hand to guide and educate, ensuring that every customer embarks on a memorable journey of discovery and appreciation.

Whether you’re an experienced collector or a curious novice, WhiskyBrother offers an unparalleled experience. Step into our world and immerse yourself in the captivating aromas, complex flavors, and timeless traditions that make whisky an enduring symbol of refinement. To find out more, visit www.whiskybrother.com

Prize includes

One lucky reader will win a A WhiskyBrother hamper valued at over R4 000 including the following items:

An assortment of whiskies, including a WhiskyBrother exclusive whisky

Glassware

Whisky books

Prize excludes any items not mentioned

How to enter

Competition closes Friday, 30 June 2023, at midnight

