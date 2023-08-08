WIN: Durbanville Hills wine voucher valued at R5 000

By Enid Mathieson

In real estate, we all know location is key to determining the future value of your property. With wine, it is no different. Great wines start in the vineyard with a number of geographical elements that influence the area’s suitability for making exceptional wine.

The vineyards of Durbanville Hills thrive in the cool climate location along the rolling hills of the valley with an endless variety of slopes each varying in aspect, microclimate and soil type.

Situated a mere 10km from the ocean the swirling mists and breezes cool the vineyards on hot summer afternoons, allowing the grapes to develop leisurely, resulting in a range of wines with intense fruit flavours, finessed structure and complexity that truly reflect the unique location of the area.

It is here, in this envy-worthy location where the magic happens. Our winemakers know each vine intimately, and together with the cool climate terroir, the cellar support, and the viticulturists we have a formidable team that all work together towards a common goal – to make exceptional wine.

And then we share it with you.

Visit us at the cellar for memorable tastings, and meals at our award-winning restaurant, The Tangram, under the helm of head chef Tamzyn Ehlers, or join us for a glass of sparkling wine as the sun sets over Table Mountain and Table Bay.

No matter where you are in the country, our unique location is infinitely increased when sharing a bottle of Durbanville Hills wine with family and friends. Wine is about people, conversation, and rich, engaging experiences. Share the magic of Durbanville Hills every time you create these indelible memories.

Durbanville Hills reminds you to drink responsibly.

Durbanville Hills supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons Under the Age of 18 years.

Visit: www.durbanvillehills.co.za for more info

