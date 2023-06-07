WIN: Hot Ones hamper From The Sauce Shop worth over R1 100

By Zarko Jevtic

Give your dad the ultimate hot sauce experience with this Father’s Month competition prize. Spice up his taste buds and add a fiery twist to his culinary adventures.

The Sauce Shop is the number one online Hot Sauce shop in South Africa, offering you the best in local and international Hot Sauce brands. They know how difficult it can be to find exciting Hot Sauces in your local stores which is they we bring them directly to you!

Stocking over 120 different Hot Sauces, you will always find something to tingle the tastebuds at The Sauce Shop.

The South African Hot Sauce market is filled to the brim with excellent brands and products, and now you have the perfect way to sample your way through the list.

From small, batch produced chilli sauce to the bigger, more well-known brands in SA- they have it all!

You can also find some exciting sauces directly from the Hot Ones show! If you have every wanted to try The Last Dab or do your own Hot Ones Wing Challenge, then they’ve have got you covered.

There’s a wide range of heat levels and flavour profiles to suit any palate, from the ‘play-it-safe’ to the absolute maniac.

The mild sauces are great for everyday eating, picture your morning eggs with a smokey chipotle or a more-ish chicken burger with a spicy pineapple sauce.

If you are brave, you can create your own hot wings challenge with the range of Super Hots, like the Carolina Reaper sauces and even some extract-based sauces to make things really exciting.

The hot sauces are not the only great thing about The Sauce Shop. They pride themselves on their service and attention to detail for every customer andlove talking to fellow chilli-heads and hot sauce lovers to give advice, recommendations and guidance through any hot sauce experience.

Prize includes

A trio of Hot One’s sauces worth over R1 100. Details of each sauce below: Prize will be posted to the winner.

The Classic

Garlic Fresno Edition Classic sriracha flavours with loads of garlic, this Classic sauce is a great all-rounder. Heat level rated as 2/10 making it a great sauce for the whole family

Los Calientes

This sauce is the perfect sweet spot between maximum flavour and pleasing heat. Rated as a 5/10 heat level, this sauce packs a punch with California inspired Mexican flavours.

The Last Dab: APOLLO

This is the only Hot Sauce in the world made with the Apollo Pepper! It’s a fresh, vinegar heat bomb rated at an insane 11/10 heat level.

How to enter

Competition closes Friday, 30 June 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2023.