WIN tickets to Decorex Joburg with SmartStone

10 lucky readers stand to WIN double entry tickets to Decorex Joburg, design that reimagines the world, valued at R300!

Discover the latest in outdoor living and design with SmartStone at Decorex Joburg 2024.

Creating an outdoor entertainment area is the best solution for homeowners who want to make the most of their living space while enjoying the outdoors.

Enter our ticket giveaway for a chance to join SmartStone at Decorex Joburg 2024 and experience the power of design.

Outdoor Living by SmartStone

Outdoor living is both a lifestyle and an extension of your home. The popularity of outdoor living areas means more people entertain and cook in non-traditional spaces.

As an industry leader in outdoor spaces, SmartStone brings more than 40 years of experience and innovation to every project.

Need advice and inspiration for your outdoor living space? Visit SmartStone at Decorex Joburg and transform your home’s ordinary outdoor space into a beautiful outdoor living area.

When is Decorex Joburg 2024?

Decorex Joburg takes place 1 – 4 August 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre. The event hours are 09:00 – 18:00 (Thurs to Sat) and 09:00 – 17:00 on Sunday. For more information about Decorex Joburg 2024 visit the official Decorex website.

Find SmartStone at Decorex Joburg 2024

Bring your outdoor living ideas to life and see the best local creativity and design at Decorex Joburg 2024. Find SmartStone at Stand H02 (Level minus-two)

