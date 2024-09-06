WIN: tickets to KIDS CON courtesy of Toys R Us

Stand to WIN 1 of 9 Comic Con full 4 day pass tickets for the 26th - 29th September 2024 valued at R1 500 each!

Kids Con Comes to Johannesburg for Comic Con

Toys R Us Brings the Ultimate Pop Culture Shopping Experience to Comic Con

Toys R Us is teaming up Comic Con for the most anticipated pop culture event in September. Headlining Kids Con this year to bring all kids and kidults a three-day extravaganza including an unparalleled shopping experience.

Get ready to dive into a world where toys and nostalgia collide. Kids Con isn’t just for the little ones – it’s for all the big kids out there too. A paradise for geeks, casual fans, avid toy collectors, and everyone in between.

Picture this: everything you love about pop culture, rubbing shoulders with your favourite comic artists, getting starstruck by film and TV celebrities, and witnessing mind-blowing cosplay creations. Step into a nostalgic paradise filled with beloved brands like Star Wars, Lego, Funko, Squishmallows, Marvel, Hotwheels and Maisto. It’s like stepping into a time machine of childhood memories!

The Toys R Us Kids Con experience is going to be a haven for toy lovers of all ages. From a pop-up shop with all the latest trends and collectibles in the expert Fan Vault selection – a treasure trove of nostalgic goodies that will make your inner child squeal with delight, to gaming and tech and tabletop strategy battles – Pokémon, anyone?

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Toys R Us to Comic Con Johannesburg as consumers are driven more than ever by experiences and the collectible toy market is no different,” says Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager at Toys R Us. “As an expert toy retailer, we’ve seen first-hand how the Kidult market is booming, with millennials leading the charge.”

She notes that Comic Con is the perfect playground for Toys R Us to spread the joy of toys, far and wide. “This platform gives us the opportunity to connect with Kidults, adult collectors and share the fun with children in a meaningful way while igniting their imaginations through play.”

“Collectible toys are becoming increasingly popular, especially among young consumers aged 15 to 25 and even upwards of 30 and 55 years of age,” she adds. “The so-called ‘kidults’ are fuelling the rapid increase in collectible toys, which are fast becoming big business.”

“Market forecasts predict that the toy collectibles market is only getting bigger and better with recent data suggesting that there is plenty of desire to buy in the kidult marketplace,” she adds. “The kidult trend accounts for 28 percent of global toy sales and toy collectibles are being seen as a lucrative investment.”

“The toy market globally is responding and devoting more time to cater for collectors’ interests and we’re very excited as South Africa’s leading toy retailer to be able to offer this both in-store, online and through events like Comic Con,” Jacoby adds. “In addition, popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel contribute to the appeal among adults with classic brands like LEGO continuing to attract children and adults alike.”

“Comic Con is for everyone interested in pop culture and toys and aims to bring an unforgettable experience to Mzansi from the 26th to 29th of September,” she says. “We’re buzzing about this partnership, so whether you’re a die-hard collector, a big kid at heart or love toys we’re inviting you to come take a journey with us at Kids Con at Comic Con.”

“It’s going to be an adventure filled with nostalgia, excitement, and endless fun,” she concludes.

For more information visit: www.toysrus.co.za.

Comic Con Johannesburg, featuring Kids Con, is happening at the JHB Expo Centre, from 26th – 29th September 2024. Tickets are available from R190 on Howler: https://comiccon.howler.co.za/events/comic-con-africa-2024-ab9a

