Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Enid Mathieson

Commercial Project Manager

2 minute read

19 Aug 2024

09:22 am

Women’s Month giveaway: WIN 1 of 6 prizes valued over R35 500!

5 lucky readers stand to WIN a variety of travel and foodie prizes this Women's Month - valued over R35 500!

Join The Citizen in celebrating the strength, resilience and accomplishments of women around the world this Women’s Month 2024!

Competition closes Sunday, 1 September 2024. Click on each prize for entry details and to learn more.

A 2-NIGHT STAY AT ERINVALE ESTATE HOTEL & SPA, CAPE WINELANDS

1 lucky winner stands to win a luxurious 2-night stay for two inclusive of breakfast, complete with a complimentary upgrade, late check-out and a bottle of wine on arrival valued at R16 000!

A 2-NIGHT STAY AT HOTEL SKY, SANDTON

2 lucky readers stand to win a 2-night stay each in two superior rooms inclusive of breakfast. Each prized valued at R3 300!

A 2-NIGHT STAY AT HIGH SEASON FARM HEMEL EN AARDE, HERMANUS

1 lucky reader stands to win a 2-night stay for two in a luxury self-catering cottage valued at R6 000!

A 2-NIGHT STAY AT SUNDOWN COUNTRY ESTATE, RUSTENBURG

1 lucky reader stands to win a 2-night stay for two in an executive double room valued at R5 000!

A FAMILIAR FAVOURITES FAMILY BOX FROM DINNERBOX

1 lucky reader stands to win a Dinnerbox filled with 5 family friendly frozen meals valued at R1 950!

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Floyd Shivambu: Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties
Business 46% of SA domestic workers earn less than legal minimum wage, survey reveals
News Exclusive Afrikaner township defends legality after court orders Tshwane to enforce bylaws
Health Gov departments owe municipalities R18.6bn, as health ministry moves to stop assets being seized
Politics Deputy in the GNU and lack of trust: Inside Malema and Shivambu’s ‘fallout’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES