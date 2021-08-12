Disgruntled designer claims he hasn’t been paid for 15-year-old SABC1 logo

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The SABC has distanced itself from claims made by a man that he has not been paid for designing the SABC1 logo.

Romeo Malepe claimed on Facebook this week that 15 years after “designing” the SABC1 logo, he still hadn’t received a cent.

“I didn’t get paid for the SABC1 logo I designed and for that fact I will never rest. Black people in leadership positions will milk you dry. No one at SABC is willing to pay me to this day.

“That logo was designed in 2006 but they’re still making money with it and I didn’t see a cent. I want everybody to know that if I die and my family is starving, blame SABC1. I want my f****** money! This thing depresses me to this day!

“They continue to make money using my work but not paying me! I’m the creator of that logo. It’s my work!” he wrote.

Malepe also made the claims in August 2019 on Twitter and both posts received much attention, comments and retweets.

Hi. My name Romeo Malepe, designer of the @Official_SABC1 logo and i've never gotten paid for it. ???? Till this day. I have never seen a cent but this #logo is all over the place. I designed it in 2006. pic.twitter.com/CVq12If9oq— Mkhulu Romeo (@mkhuluromeo) August 5, 2019

SABC responds

SABC’s Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager for video entertainment, said Malepe does not work for them.

“The logo was designed by Espial, an agency he worked for. The SABC paid Espial. SABC is not involved in their matters.”

ALSO READ: ‘How to make love’ and ‘Cassper Nyovest’ – what South Africans are Googling

People pressed Malepe in the comments section for more information but Malepe said people weren’t there, “so you don’t know what happened”.

Mark Andrews also weighed in, saying the company Malepe worked for was already paid.

“You as an individual have no claim to the logo because the logo never belong [sic] to you, but to the company. The company then sold the trademarks to SABC, meaning the logo now belongs to the public broadcaster.”

The Citizen has reached out to Malepe for further comment and is waiting for a response.