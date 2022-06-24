Gig Guide: Here’s what’s happening in Joburg this weekend

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The idea of snuggling up in a warm blanket with some hot chocolate may sound like the best weekend plans for some people this winter, however, if you want to beat the cold and get outside with the whole family, there are plenty of activities available.

This weekend gig guide is suitable for indoor, and outdoor events.

Your weekend gig guide

Gauteng

Encounters Festival

44 Stanley has become one of the hippest places to be, known for having the best spots for coffee, cocktails and artisanal products. The location has a few events this winter.

The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival at The Bioscope will be available for an entire week.

Date: 24 June – 3 July

Threshold

If you are an art lover, or just feel like visiting a gallery, this new exhibition titled Threshold showcases artists of the International Print Exchange Programme (IPEP) India in partnership with The Artists’ Press. The gallery opens this Saturday, 25 June.

Date: 25 June – 20 July

Oppiland Festival

This festival, organised by Lefra Productions and the Stable Inn Conference Center, is the largest ever planned music festival for Gauteng and will take place over three days catering for all audiences from Rock and Afrikaans to Country.

The event is also suitable for the whole family as there will be flea markets, children’s entertainment and food and drink.

Date: 24 June – 26 June

Youth month concert

YFM is the country’s biggest youth station and they are hosting a LYFE music concert as part of celebrating Youth Month.

Early bird tickets are sold out, however, general tickets are still available, priced at R250 on webtickets. The music lineup includes Blxckie, Samthing Soweto, Blaq Diamond, Pabi Cooper, K.O and Felo Le Tee.

Date: 25 June

Place: Altitude Beach, Fourways, Johannesburg

Time: 2pm till late

Wine and Food Festival

The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival is going to be wine and food enthusiasts’ dream. Attendees will be able to taste various wines on offer, and sample food from the Pick n Pay Food Market – ranging from local cheeses to tender pieces of meat.

Pick n Pay, Food & Wine Festival. Picture: Supplied

There will be live music to soak up all the food and wine.

Date: 2 July

Where: Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa

Western Cape:

Wine tasting with the kids

Your kids won’t be left out when the adults go to Nederburg’s wine tasting, as the wine farm is having a fun chocolate milk drink tasting paired with cookies for children.

Nederburg’s restaurant The Manor also has cupcake decoration workshops, and picnic boxes with a delicious collection of snacks for the whole family.

There’s also Jenga and a range of lawn games, jungle gyms and a zip-line, tree house, swings and more to keep the children occupied.

Date: Daily

Price: The milk and cookie pairings and cupcake decorating are priced at R95 each.

KwaZulu-Natal

Anything other than the Durban July

As people will flock to Durban on 2 July for the Durban July, there are other events in the province to enjoy.

For something laid back and relaxed, the Garden Show is taking place in the warmest city to be in in Winter.

The East Coast Radio House & Garden Show will bring over 350 exhibitors together for 10 days at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

Think Builders DIY Pavilion, Kitchen Zone, and The Gardener LIVE section.

Date: 24 June – 3 July

