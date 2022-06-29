Durban July attractions to get you ready for the races this weekend

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As the city of Durban gears up to host the R5 million record stake horseracing event, the Durban July this weekend, there will be several events to mark the special occasion.

During the media launch for the event this week, eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said: “We are excited to host the July experience this year at a physical venue. We are even more excited about the economic spinoffs that this event is going to bring to the City.”

Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle Event and marketing executive said they are excited the event is just a few days away.

“This is going to be a major event and prove beneficial to businesses. There are so many businesses that have been negatively impacted over the past two years when we held the event behind closed doors.

“It has come as a welcome relief that the horseracing, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism industries can once again benefit from the far-reaching revenues that are generated by the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” he said.

So, if you are taking a trip to Durban – or are already in the city – these are some of the things you can do to soak up the fanfare.

Duban July attractions

The 53rd Ballito Pro

The warmer weather and summer activities will be in full swing at this year’s Ballito Pro by O’Neill festival, occurring at several Ballito venues.

This is a world-renowned surfing contest which attracts some of the best international competitors who will put on a great display for spectators.

Surfing isn’t the only event on the festival line-up.

There will also be a contest at The Ballito Skate Park from Friday 1 July, open for competitors who could win R10,000 in cash prizes.

There will be a groundswell surf and skate relaunch.

The iconic Groundswell Surf & Skate is celebrating 25 years in business with an official relaunch party on Sunday, 3 July from 5.30pm to 6pm at Ballito Steps.

Khule Ngubane. Picture credit: Luke Patterson / Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill

The festival also includes beach action at Willard Beach, where there will be beach soccer volleyball, dance displays, kids dance and entertainment, fashion shows and a beach walk and talk session.

There will also be environmental campaigns, surfer retail shops, a food court and cider garden, as well as a music concert which will include Daliwonga, Desmond & The Tutus and Kyle Cassim.

Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill festival will take place from 29 June to 10 July around Ballito venues.

For more information, click here.

Boomtown

There are going to be a lot of parties during the July and possibly the most infamous is Boomtown known for throwing a good party every Durban July.

For the 12th year, they will have a marquee at the venue.

Sponsored by Heineken with Mzansi Magic and East Coast Radio, it will again be the choice in providing the finest lifestyle and premium experience at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Boomtown will host artists such as Nasty C, Ami Faku, Shekinah, Sjava, Nelz, Culoe De Song, PH, Kelvin Momo, Kyeezi, Josiah Disciple, Mzukulu The Maskandi King and more expected to perform live.

Tickets are available to purchase at Computicket. General access costs R739 per person, VIP package R2 520 per person, VVIP package: R3,390 per person and a private table (for 10 to 20 people) cost R4,500.

All packages exclude vat per person.

Durban tourism events

The Durban July Week Tourism Precinct Pop-Up Traveller Extravaganza will take place from Wednesday to Monday, promoting fashion, tourism and coastal cuisine.

There will also be five satellite venues for the HDJ experience so that people can enjoy the races and the fashion at outlets near them.

These include Mojos Carwash and Shisanyama (Wiggins), Max’s Lifestyle (Umlazi), Magaba lounge (Hammarsdale), Maqaqa Lounge (Umbumbulu) and Under the Moon (Ntuzuma).

Red Bull Quicksand

If you are planning to head back to Durban for a detox, the world-renowned beach obstacle course race Red Bull Quicksand will take place on 16 July.

Built-up is a great course for fitness enthusiasts and could be the most challenging sports event for athletes.

The demanding course includes a number of sandy climbs, giving competitors a full fitness examination, the inaugural event will see participants push through the sand on the one-mile long course under the scorching Durban sun.

Date: Saturday 16 July 2022

Venue: New Beach, Durban

Time: 8am

Price: R100

For more information and tickets, click here.