Justin Bieber will tour South Africa – fans warned of fake tickets

Justin Bieber fans across the world breathed a sigh of relief after the pop star announced that his Justice World Tour is resuming.

There was growing concern that Bieber would cancel more dates after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June.

The music superstar explained how Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) was affecting him. One of his eyes was not blinking and he couldn’t smile on one side of his face nor could his nostrils move.

“So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see,” he explained on a video.

RHS is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

It can be treated by antiviral drugs and physiotherapy, which has to be started early on to make a full recovery.

Due to his diagnosis, he had to cancel performances in Toronto, Washington DC and New York.

Big Concerts and AEG confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour will resume at Lucca Festival, Italy, on 31 July.

The announcement includes South Africa’s dates, as he will perform at DHL Stadium, Cape Town, on 28 September and FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on 1 October.

Bieber said his tour will also go ahead in South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and then head back to Europe in 2023.

Locally, tickets are still available for both dates and are exclusively sold at ticketmaster.co.za.

Event organisers have warned people to not purchase tickets from secondary sites such as Viagogo, “as these tickets are not valid for entry into the venues”.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele