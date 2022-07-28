DJ Nkanyezi releases new single ‘Winner’

Citizen Reporter

Prominent DJ and music producer Nkanyezi Kubheka (Nkanyezi translates to “star” in isiZulu) is living up to his name and has brightened the afro-beats genre with his new single, Winner.

Better known for being a radio personality and brand influencer, as well as his crowd pulling sets, he does not limit himself to a specific genre.

Affirming his role as a music curator, he has managed to grow his fan base.

Now the multi-talented DJ has stepped into the afro-beats and R&B domain, showcasing his talent and fine ear for music with the release of an uplifting single.

Winner features 21-year-old Boitumelo Mafisa on the vocals.

Better known as Leo B, he is an upcoming producer, songwriter and vocalist from the Free State who has firmly found his footing and did a stellar job on the vocals, with his sultry, smooth voice.

This is the first single to be released from Kubheka’s studio album, Boitumelo, which is set to drop before the end of the year.

Winner is hypnotic, soulful, spiritual and uplifting, and Leo B didn’t hold back on the feeling.

The message is motivational yet inspirational and gives hope that no matter what you are going through, you will succeed.

You are destined to be a winner.

Kubheka said: “If you are going through a lot in life, this song was especially made for you.”

Winner is sure to keep Kubheka’s trail blazing, and more beautiful music is on the way.

