Former ‘Uzalo’ actor Nay Maps debuts a mixed genre single

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actor Nkosinathi Maphalala, popularly known as Nay Maps, is expanding his career repertoire to include music.

During his debut single launch of I’ll Be There in White Hill Sunninghill (Johannesburg) on Wednesday evening, the actor said now is the right time to launch his music career.

The actor has gained notoriety for his roles as Mxolisi Mdletshe on the country’s number one soapie Uzalo, as Tshepo on Isibaya and appearances on The Queen Mzansi and Imbew: The Seed.

Nay Maps says he tried to get his music out earlier, but most of his time was spent on building his career as an actor.

After the difficult previous year, losing his father, he had a dream about him. Nay Maps says his father directed him to the first person he needed to work with regarding his music.

“When I woke up from that dream it was a huge relief off my back. I needed to get the music going.” Coming from a musical family, the star said whenever you are passionate about something, you are always nervous about how the audience will receive your upcoming projects.

He adds things have been “beautifully orchestrated”, ever since, and fallen into place.

Nay Maps during his debut single launch in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

He described the debut single as exposing his vulnerability and honesty in a personal relationship.

He says the song is reassuring validation for a potential partner that, despite the fame and interest from adoring female fans, he will “be there”.

Nay Maps says his previous relationships the women felt insecure and found it hard to trust him because of his fame.

He says in a relationship, he is in it for the long haul.

“This is me basically showing that what we have as individuals is our word. If you can keep your word, that will give you integrity and loyalty. Don’t be fooled by what you see.”

The artist will dabble in different music genres and hopes to release an album soon.

I’ll Be There is a mix of RnB, and electronic deep pop beats, a sound rarely heard on mainstream radio, which will likely add a much-needed mix on music playlists.

The song is available on all major streaming platforms.