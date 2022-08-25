‘Who’s My Daddy?’ starring Shaleen Surtie-Richards and others premieres next month

Citizen Reporter

It has been just over a year since her passing but audiences will soon get to see some unreleased work from Shaleen Surtie-Richards when the laugh-a-minute film Who’s My Daddy? hits cinemas in September.

The film features a colourful cast of almost 50 all-star performers and the film’s producers promise that Who’s My Daddy? will get the country laughing.

What is ‘Who’s My Daddy’ all about?

The film follows the story of Prikesh Nair (Sans Moonsamy), a wannabe entertainer who teams up with Alfie the effervescent entertainment agent (played by Alfred Ntombela) and journalist Emma Wood (played by newcomer Nadia Jaftha).

The trio then go on a “rollicking journey” to find Prikesh’s long-lost father.

“With nothing but the sketchiest of clues to go on, this adventurous pursuit leads the three into hilarious situations.”

With a cast of 50 all-star performers, Who’s My Daddy? features local legends like you have never seen them before.



Audiences can expect to see stars like Dr Victor, Sipho Hotstix Mabuze, Dawnay, Hamish Kyd. MP Afzal Khan and ​​the late Shaleen Surtie Richards.



The actress died, aged 66, last June and was found dead in her guesthouse in Cape Town where she was staying while filming the TV series Arendsvlei. She is said to have worked on a number of unreleased projects prior to her passing.

Surtie-Richards funeral was held at the Durbanville memorial park and people such as her brother, Lionel and minister Nathi Mthethwa spoke | Picture: Twitter

There will also be cameos by comedians Jason Goliath, David Kau, Celeste Ntuli, Tumi Morake and Chris Forrest.

Afrikaans film ​​fan favorites Angelique Gerber and Francois Jacobs will also be part of the film.

That’s not even all, former Idols star turned media personality Bianca Le Grange and dancer Courtnae Paul will also appear in Who’s My Daddy? alongside Mahendra Raghunath who is a face is synonymous with news in South Africa.

Nomsa Buthelezi, Nick Nkuna, Khanya Mkangisa and Matthew Govender narrate this story.

“The comedy’s delicious Indian is spiced up by Keru Kisten, Kogie Naidoo, Bash with Tash, Logie Naidoo, Kerusha Kylie Govender and Henry Ramkissoon of the Dingalings to name a few.”

Justin Strydom and Mpho Osei Tutu also feature in equally fantastic roles.

The Who’s My Daddy? film was written by award-winning writers Sans Moonsamy and Keru Kisten, and was directed by Sans and David Kau.

Who’s My Daddy? will open in local cinemas on Friday, 2 September. The movie carries a PG13 rating.

