Sex is coming back to the city as The Sex Expo Returns to Pretoria

Citizen Reporter

Temperatures are set to rise in the capital city as The Sex Expo, a 4-day sexy shopping and sizzling entertainment experience, returns to Pretoria.

The Sex Expo is a fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibition that has taken South Africa by storm. With incredible stage shows, informative workshops and a hall full of exhibitor stands showcasing a huge range of enticing products, The Sex Expo is bringing tasteful titillation back to Time Square, Pretoria from 13-16 October 2022.

Expo organiser, Tao Blignaut, says “Sex is really fun, and The Sex Expo is the most fun you’ll have all year!” “It’s tasteful, it’s entertaining, and it’s the sexiest shopping experience around,” she added.

Over four fun-filled days, The Sex Expo will educate and entertain audiences. The impressive arena stage features performances with burlesque shows, incredible dancers, comedy sessions and hilarious crowd-participation acts.

What to expect at The Sex Expo

Shop till you drop

With your friends, your partner or simply flying solo, take the opportunity to explore the wide array of the latest in sexy shopping in a fun and relaxed environment.

Non-stop stage performances

The leaders in entertainment are set to dazzle audiences on stage throughout the 4 days. Watch incredible choreographed shows on the Arena Stage, and meet them in person at their stand.

Pricasso

The world famous penile artist from Australia will be showing off his talents to visitors throughout the 4 days. Watch the master artist at work, and take home a unique portrait that your mother would be proud of!

Crowd saucing

Watch your friends or brave it yourself, by strutting your stuff on stage in the ultimate on-stage experience during the crowd participation events. Don’t miss the infamous ‘So You Think You Can Strip’ competition, and stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.

The Pulse Boys

They are the top choreographed male revue show in South Africa. See them showing their worth on stage, meet them at their stand, and hang out with them in the Male Revue Lounge.

Sexy Workshops

Engaging and informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists and expert speakers will educate and open minds at The Workshop every half-hour.

Lounge for the Ladies

For those who can’t get enough of non-stop stage performances, the private Ladies Lounge provides an intimate area for a heightened sense of entertainment in a relaxed environment.

Naked Casino

The ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Randy Roulette. The games are free to all entrants with awesome prizes to be won!

The Chapel Of Love

The Chapel of Love offers the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to renew their nuptials. The marriage officer performs vow renewals and non-binding commitment ceremonies for any couple of any persuasion.

When:

The Sex Expo takes place at the Sun Arena, Time Square, Menlyn Pretoria, from 13 to 16 October 2022, from 11am till 11pm.

How much is tickets for The Sex Expo?

Discounted pre-sale tickets are available online now from R220, and “half-off” on Thursday.

Visit www.TheSexExpo.com for tickets, more info and updated stage and workshop schedule closer to the event.