After a lengthened back and forth, new Burna Boy date announced for 2024

The Burna Boy concert was initially supposed to take place in September, but organisers have found a resolution with the artist’s team.

Grammy award winning Burna Boy is set to perform in South Africa next year after failed attempts to get him to South African shores in 2023. Picture: burnaboygram/Instagram

The telenovela that is Burna Boy coming to South Africa has released another episode as organiser Gregory Wings announced a new date for the Nigerian’s performance in the country, after months of back and forth.

“In the light of controversy that had embroiled Ternary Media Group and its Managing Partner Gregory Wings due to fraud that was committed by the axed CEO Sedote Nwachukwu, a resolution between Burna Boy and his management team has been reached,” Wings said in a statement on Monday.

“Due to the global artist’s schedule, we have come to an agreement that the concert or show will be held on February 24, 2024 in Johannesburg South Africa.”

The statement has a glaring paucity of where the venue for the concert will be and The Citizen is yet to receive a response from Wings and his team regarding this.

Burna Boy coming to SA, finally, maybe

“I’m very elated to be coming to South Africa! Make sure you get your tickets. It’s going to be a blast. Tell them, I told them,” a message from the Grammy award winning Nigerian artist read on Ternary Media Group’s website.

In the statement patrons were encouraged to purchase tickets on the company’s website as well as on Ticketpro, but after checking, the tickets are only available on Ternary Media Group’s website, not the latter.

Wings is a US businessman who was the main investor in the now-cancelled Burna Boy concert that was initially scheduled to take place on Heritage weekend in September at FNB Stadium, but was called off after his partner Sedote Nwachukwu allegedly embezzled funds for the concert.

The US entrepreneur who is now based in South Africa, recently cleared his name of criminal charges.

Wings was charged with fraud after suppliers of the Burna Boy concert weren’t paid. The money due to them was allegedly stolen by Wings’ business partner, Nwachukwu.

“Thirty days before the concert, Gregory found out that Sedote had been stealing money from the ticket sales by Ticketpro. He (Sedote) had also not paid suppliers and everything was not going according to plan,” an unidentified source said in an article last month.

“With Gregory being in the paperwork which turned out to be fraudulent, he took the fall for everything that Sedote had done. He was then arrested for fraud in October and detained at Sun City (Johannesburg Prison) for seven days.”

After clearing his name, Wings was determined to further do so by filing lawsuits against Nwachukwu, Ticketpro, FNB Bank, Thabiso Tshabalala and Helga Kilzanie for defamation, extortion and loss of income.

The questions sent to Wings by The Citizen, included those pertaining to the current status of the lawsuits. If and when the response is received, The Citizen will update the story. Nwachukwu’s side of the story will also be included once we get hold of him.

