Alex to Europe: Zee Nxumalo is taking Amapiano worldwide — and we’re here for it

Zee Nxumalo’s upcoming calendar is packed with major international appearances.

Zandile “Zee” Nxumalo is proving that Amapiano knows no borders.

Born in Swaziland, also known as Eswatini, and raised in the South African township of Alexandra, the 24-year-old Amapiano singer-songwriter has just notched another major milestone by becoming the first South African artist to grace the cover of Romania’s popular Spotify playlist, “Dance toată ziua” (Dance All Day).

Her infectious new single In & Out, a vibrant collaboration with Romanian pop artist Raluka and producer Millforlife, leads the playlist and is already making waves with over 14 800 playlist saves — a feat that signals her growing global influence.

The achievement marks a defining moment in Zee’s career. Not only does it represent her first music placement in Romania, but also her official Eastern European debut, following a string of local and continental wins.

“This run has been a dream,” Zee told The Citizen.

“Being on a Spotify cover in Romania, hosting the KCAs, collaborating with Raluka — these are all moments I’ve prayed for. I’m just a girl from Alex making music that moves people, and now I get to take that energy around the world.”

And the world is listening.

From local charts to global stages

Before catching the ears of European audiences, Zee Nxumalo was already carving a name for herself in South Africa’s fiercely competitive music scene.

Her breakout hits Pholile 2.0, Abangani, and the sultry “Yini” not only topped local charts but also cemented her reputation as one of Amapiano’s most exciting new voices. She brings a unique blend of vocal soulfulness and vibrant stage energy that resonates with both club-goers and casual listeners.

Her Amapiano remix of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song went viral earlier this year, racking up millions of views and sparking an unexpected wave of international media attention.

That viral moment paved the way for Zee to feature at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Pre-Show, making her the first South African music artist to front the youth-focused event.

“Zee’s instincts are unmatched,” said Madondo, her co-manager and founder of TGTM Agency. “When we first heard the ‘In & Out’ track, we knew it had global potential. This Romania moment is just the beginning of a wave that’s been building for some time.”

Next stop: Portugal, the UK, and… Romania



With her Spotify debut gaining traction, Zee Nxumalo’s upcoming calendar is packed with major international appearances.

She is set to perform at AfroNation in Portugal, share the stage at the Ama Fest in the UK, and finally touch down in Romania , a full-circle moment for the playlist feature that started it all.

“We’ve been intentional about expanding Zee’s global footprint in a way that feels fresh but authentic,” said co-manager Shingai Darangwa. “The Spotify Romania cover, the Nickelodeon hosting slot, and now international stages, it all points to an artist who’s becoming a global cultural voice.”

Still flying the flag



Despite her international reach, Zee Nxumalo remains grounded in her roots. Whether she’s collaborating with local talents, spotlighting township sounds, or repping Alexandra on the world stage, she continues to fly the flag high for South African music.