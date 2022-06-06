Hein Kaiser
Journalist
6 Jun 2022
7:30 am
Arts And Books

Demand growing for beautiful timepieces

Hein Kaiser

Its art: Lamprecht repairs clocks for 'love of the work, preserving something.'

Passionate about time machines, clock repairman Herman Fouche admires the mechanics of a clock he is currently restoring. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Time is relative, according to Einstein. And the rate at which is passes depends on your frame of reference. At Herman Lamprecht’s Reliable Clocks shop in Benoni, time stands still, it tick-tocks and it gongs. And he is in love with his timekeepers. It started off as a hobby for the former avionics engineer over two decades ago when he inherited a broken grandfather clock. “It stood around not working for years, and then one Saturday afternoon I walked past it and decided maybe I can fix it.” The bug bit after tinkering with the mechanisms of time, and he...

