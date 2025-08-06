‘Boer soek ‘n Vrou’: Reandi Grey on dressing up and playing Cupid for SA’s heroes of soil

Reandi Grey shares insights into the new season of 'Boer Soek ’n Vrou' - and how it changed her.

The 17th season of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou boasts a fresh face behind the scenes with Ferdinand van Zyl in the director’s chair and Diepe Waters actress Reandi Grey as presenter of kykNET’s popular matchmaking show.

The bubbly blonde actress who rose to soapie stardom as Esti Fouche in 7de Laan, will join 10 farmers on their journey to find love in the arms of a starry-eyed city girl. when the brand new season of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou kicks off tomorrow evening [Thursday, 7 August].

During a recent interview, Reandi indicated that the latest edition of the hit show features exciting new formats and some surprises along the way.

“Don’t come in with preconceived ideas, because many expectations will be turned on their heads!”

‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: Reandi Grey plays Cupid

The 17th season of ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ starts on 7 August with Reandi Grey as presenter. Pictures: Supplied

Did you enjoy your role as on-screen Cupid in ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’?

REANDI: “Absolutely. It’s so exciting to be part of a story – to witness connections forming, and sometimes even spotting them before the farmer and their matches do.”

“I can’t wait for viewers to meet the new farmers. Watching how the farmers change from the beginning to the end, and everything they go through, was incredibly special.”

Of course, helping 10 farmers means covering thousands of kilometres across the country. How did you manage this physically demanding aspect of the programme?

REANDI: “I was extremely lucky to have a makeup artist who became my best friend during filming. We didn’t know each other before the show, but we became very close.

“Together with our driver, Krynauw Burger, the three of us made a great team.”

Reandi Grey on the road for the 17th season of kykNET’s ‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’. Picture: Supplied

“We had so much fun – from playing quiz games on our phones to competing in trivia battles. We also all love music, so there was always something playing. And yes, we slept – a lot!”

What about the perfect outfit for each segment…and GreyC?

REANDI: “I had 57 outfits – plus 10 backups!” she reveals. “It was both stressful and exciting. I designed and made all my outfits myself under my clothing brand, GreyC, which took a lot of time.”

And then there was the challenge of getting them approved…

“Elmarie [Botha, the producer of Boer Soek ’n Vrou] and I had to find the sweet spot between the Boer brand and GreyC.

“Eventually, we had fun with it. I learnt that if Elmarie said a firm ‘no’, I still had a little room to negotiate. But if she said ‘just no’, then that was the end of it.”

How did you find the journey through rural South Africa and meeting the farmers?

REANDI: “It was a massive privilege to work with South Africa’s farmers. They’re built from something different – their honesty, resilience, and character are incredibly moving.

“They believe in hard work, love their country deeply, and remain humble and grateful – even during tough times. Farmers understand that success takes time and that what you sow, you will reap – in both land and life.

“They give not only to themselves but to their communities, their families, and the future of South Africa. Their faith and reliance on their support networks – God and their families – is inspiring.

“They don’t just feed us; they show us what it means to live with dignity and integrity. Say what you will, farmers are the heartbeat of our nation. They are our heroes!”

‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’ vs personal life

The Boer Soek ’n Vrou journey came with personal sacrifices too – especially for Reandi, a mother of two little girls.

Heidi is around five, and Lente is just under two. Her husband, Dewald, had to manage solo for almost 10 weeks.

“That was hands down the hardest part – being away from my husband and children. I quickly realised that the focus had to be on quality, not quantity, of time.

“So when I was home, I had to be as intentional and present as possible to make up for the times I was away.

“My advice to working moms is: don’t be afraid to ask for help. It does take a village. Let go of the guilt – you’re doing enough. You are enough. Working moms show resilience, ambition, and balance – even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re doing great, mama!”