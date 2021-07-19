Lerato Maimela

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and her partner, former YoTV child star Dr Musa Mthombeni, took to social media to announce that they had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony over the weekend.

Mthombeni posted a picture of himself and his new bride smiling for the camera in their matching traditional lobola outfits, posing in front of a waterfall.

“11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend…today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed,” said Musa in his post.

Liesl wore a red dress made from a traditional cloth, which had gold and blue patterns and details, while her husband wore a black two-piece traditional outfit, which was detailed with the traditional cloth that was used to make Liesl’s dress.

Liesl also posted a picture of herself and her hubby from their lobola negotiations with the caption: “Turns out my cows were well fed and on stand-by…”

She then posted a picture on her own, which shows her entire traditional dress. On that post, she posed the question: “So will it be Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni or Liesl Mthombeni?”

Laurie and Mthombeni got engaged on 27 June 2021, and the couple took to social media to announce their engagement and share their gorgeous engagement photos.

The engagement took place on what seemed to be a mountain top, overlooking a city. Musa and Liesl then headed to the beach to take more engagement photos there.

Laurie was crowned Miss South Africa in 2015, and then went on to represent South Africa at the Miss World beauty pageant that took place in 2015.

The former Miss SA titleholder is now a presenter on Jacaranda FM, while Mthombeni continues to practise medicine while also pursuing a career as a media personality.