7 celebs inspired by Demi Moore’s nude pregnancy shoot

In 1991, a 28-year-old Demi Moore posed for what was meant to be a private nude photo, however, the now-iconic image from her nude pregnancy shoot went on to grace the cover of Vanity Fair.

According to CNBC, photographer Annie Leibovitz was commissioned to take a pregnancy picture of Demi, but the original plan was that she would wear a pretty dress for the photo.

She did that, then took what become an iconic and trendsetting nude picture which was chosen for the cover instead.

The nude pregnancy shoot was so iconic that Serena Williams had a similar photo taken of her by Leibovitz in 2017.

There has been a trail of stars that have followed in Demi’s footsteps, opting for semi-bare and completely nude photos for their maternity shoots and home photos to show off their bumps.

Nikki and Brie Bella

The WWE twins were not only pregnant together, but opted to go nude for their joint maternity shoot. In her Instagram post, Nikki shared: “I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times.”

They both chose to embrace this journey with a beautiful black and white nude shoot.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical star is no longer a child star anymore and is a mom now. She gave birth to her first baby in March 2021 and to celebrate her pregnancy and changing body, she shared a nude pregnancy photo on her social media.

“Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that.”

She was encouraging women to love their bodies as they are.

Serena Williams

Serena received a lot of criticism when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017, when she was pregnant with her daughter Olympia. The June 2017 photo was taken by the same photographer that took Demi’s photo in 1991, and although criticised, Serena was applauded for her boldness in this nude pregnancy shoot.

Kim Kardashian

Kim is no stranger to nudity, but when she was being dragged for faking a pregnancy, she took to Instagram to retaliate.

“I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger and that’s beautiful too” Kim said in a mirror selfie.

Cardi B

To announce her pregnancy with her second child, Cardi B shared a nude photo shoot in June. The photo garnered 14 million likes and millions of people were excited about her new journey as a soon-to-be mom of two. She also did a semi-naked shoot with her partner, Offset, which was also shared on social media.

DaniLeigh

The most recent addition to the nude shoot celebrity list is singer and songwriter DaniLeigh. The star announced her pregnancy over the weekend with a maternity shoot, and has been sharing more pictures of her bump, mostly semi and completely naked.