Twitter takes sides in Zodwa and Zahara beef after Wabantu calls her a b****

Sandisiwe Mbhele

An unlikely beef has emerged between singer Zahara and the people’s entertainer Zodwa Wabantu.

This is after a small snippet of Lasizwe Dambuza’s new YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth!

The game is simple: Lasizwe asks the most salacious questions to the celeb and they have to answer honestly or take a shot.

In the video, celebs such as Mihlali Ndamase, Major League twins, Ntando Duma and Zodwa appear, and Zodwa can be heard saying: “Zahara I hate her…why, because she is a bitch.”

Watch below:

This is Drink or Tell the Truth! My NEW YouTube Show pic.twitter.com/dBx455BW3G— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) July 21, 2021

It is unclear the context of why Zodwa said this and Twitter users were just as taken aback. Despite people not having the full story, they were already siding with the Loliwe singer.

As a result, Zodwa’s episode is now highly anticipated ahead of its release.

Zodwa hating on Zahara is something I never saw coming???? https://t.co/qmwVWlJdBx— ???? (@KanguruMichelle) July 21, 2021

One thing about Zodwa, she’s not drinking a damn thing cause she can’t help but tell the truth ???????????? https://t.co/NRjLFHRIUK— Bontle (@BontleModiselle) July 21, 2021

I'm not sure about the whole sorry, but if Zodwa and Zahara are feuding. Zodwa is the one who is wrong pic.twitter.com/GUPVIDbfXU— Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) July 21, 2021

If Zodwa and Zahara are beefing. The one who doesn't wear underwear is wrong pic.twitter.com/u9kgQqSCap— ❤️NTOMB'KA'MJITA (@Ntombkamjita) July 21, 2021

Zahara has had a tough time in the spotlight since her breakout album nearly 10 years ago – from tax charges, fighting for money allegedly owed to her by DJ Sbu and substance abuse.

In June, she appeared in court after allegedly not submitting personal and company income tax returns, which resulted in her being on the hook for a R1500 fine or imprisonment

ALSO READ: Zahara’s tax charges: pay up or go to jail

Zahara’s tax charges are related to her non-submission of personal and company income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Touching on her drinking problem on Somizi Mhlongo’s cooking show, Dinner at Somizi’s, Zahara said alcohol wasn’t the issue. There was a deeper reason why she was drinking heavily: it was the pressures of fame.

Zahara recalled how between 2014 and 2015, she used to cry herself to sleep because of what was happening in her life at the time.

“I feared that I won’t get airplay on the radio, appear on TV or get any gig anymore. But I thought it’s not even about that, it’s about the greater picture which is to inspire and give hope.”

ALSO READ: