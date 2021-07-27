WATCH: ‘I’m dead and talking from heaven,’ says Zola after death rumours

Reitumetse Makwea

Bonginkosi “Zola” Dlamini has slammed rumours of his death in a video on Instagram with actor and TV presenter Zola Hashatsi.

In the video, Zola jokingly said he was in heaven and that he had been a victim of death hoaxes more than 12 times.

“I’m dead and I’m talking from heaven… So the one’s who killed me f*** you,” he said.

This comes after many South Africans were left heartbroken and shocked on Sunday night, following rumours that he had passed away – which trended on social media.

Zola was also allegedly hospitalised due to his deteriorated health, however his personal assistant, Siki Kunene, slammed the rumours when asked about it earlier this month.

“We honestly don’t know where these rumours started. He is not in a hospital, he is perfectly fine at his home.”

Meanwhile, the much-loved musician said he was diagnosed with chronic epilepsy three years ago while speaking about his mental health and battle with epilepsy on MacGyver “Mac G” Mukwevho’s podcast, Podcast And Chill, in May.

“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating Mageu, porridge and fish,” he said.

“Nowadays I have to take medication twice a day, two in the morning and two in the evening.”

He also explained that he was extremely sick while shooting the Bonginkosi music video with Cassper Nyovest.

“I was very sick during that song, and I think we did about 25 cuts. I was fighting to look normal, but I wasn’t. I was extremely sick during that video,” Zola told Mac G.

Another victim of a death hoax was veteran actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi, who plays Katlego’s grandmother, Koko Mantsha, on the SABC1 hit show Skeem Saam.

On Saturday, tributes poured in for Mokgokoloshi on social media. Mokgokoloshi is also popularly known for playing the role of Mma-Nkosheng in the popular 1980s Sepedi drama Bophelo ke Semphekgo.

Meanwhile, producers of Skeem Saam were quick to quell the rumours of her death and said the 80 year old was alive and well.