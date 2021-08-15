Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya hits back at fake RIP posts

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, popularly known as Pysfo, has hit back at false social media posts that claimed he had died.

Pysfo former YoTV presenter and music producer took to Twitter to express his disdain at a Facebook post that alleged he is dead. The media personality says fake posts such as these is clout chasing.

“I thought I should ignore this but then again I thought there is something very deep and sad that needs to be highlighted about social media and it’s impact on depression and anxiety. This culture of wanting to be famous at the expense of someone else’s depression is not cool.”

Now I don’t know what the person who posted this was trying to achieve but by the mere fact that they quickly deleted it after they posted it says a lot about their character. Unfortunately for them I have learnt to deal with bullies but someone else might not be as strong as me. — SIDWELL NGWENYA (@SIDWELL_N) August 13, 2021

He went on to say that there are “many” things people can do to be famous “but this is not one of them”.

“Especially now when death has become such a daily occurrence in our lives. I hope whoever else sees this and finds such acts on social media funny gets some conscience from this and stops.

“I’m glad someone brought this to my attention cause this reminded me some people need to be stopped from using social media as a platform to hurt others. Again, depression is real, let us just be sensitive of what we post for clout.”

There was hesitation in the reporting of the late actor and producer Shona Ferguson, as some on social media felt that publications should report once the family confirmed his passing.

Beginning of this year, Pysfo lost his mother, he thanked his mother for giving him “everything.”

“You gave me a new destiny and a chance for a better life. As heartbreaking as it is to type this I am also happy that you lived a full life and took your last breath doing what you love doing most, travelling to other countries.

We will miss you and love you always.”