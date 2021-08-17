WATCH: ‘Are you crazy?’ SA hunter’s proposal hits the target

Renate Engelbrecht

A professional hunter from De Rust near Kroonstad hit the creativity target with his proposal wisely, when he pooped the question from the place he is most comfortable – behind a rifle.

Willie Myers popped the question in the field on the farm where he works on 6 August.

On a proposal video that has been watched more than 56 000 times on Facebook and 24 400 times on TikTok, Myers encouraged his now fiancé, Johandri Pieterse (28) to sit down and shoot at a target. Johandri – who is two months pregnant – was reluctant at first, telling him to shoot the 100m first, but with some persistent prodding from his side, she sat down at last.

As Johandri looked through the telescope, she saw the words: “Will you please marry me” with a large “yes” and a small “no” on the target, while Willie went down on one knee behind her. Her first reaction to the creative proposal was: “What? You’re serious?” and as she turned around, she saw that it was no joke, with Willie holding an engagement ring in his hand.

“No, you really have a ring!” she exclaimed. “Are you crazy?” she blabbered excitedly. “You’re really asking me!”

She didn’t hesitate and said: “Yes, yes I will!”, before he slipped the ring on her finger.

Willie Myers and Johandri Pieterse – the happy couple. Image: Facebook

Willie and Johandri met in Welkom two years ago and share a passion for the outdoors and hunting, which is what brought them together. Johandri says: “He is still old school and that is what’s cool.”

She says that Willie told her long ago that she would be the mother of his children. “The baby was planned, but I really did not see the wedding thing coming. But deep inside I wished he would ask me.”

They haven’t set a date for the wedding yet, but say that it might only be after their baby’s birth.