Chad Le Clos and Miss SA hopeful Jeanni Mulder celebrate anniversary

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South Africa’s new favourite couple, Olympic swimmer Chad Le Clos and model Jeanni Mulder just celebrated a big milestone.

The beautiful couple marked their third year as a couple. Le Clos shared pictures on social media loved up with Mulder, showing the scenic background of Table Mountain in Cape Town.

So cute.

Mulder also shared something similar. She captioned hers: “Happy 3 year anniversary to my best friend – I love you.”

The full-time model is currently a Miss South Africa 2021 top 10 finalist and she has managed to keep her participation in the pageant about her, and not about her famous boyfriend.

Le Clos has been a supportive boyfriend during Mulder’s journey, even asking people to vote for her when she was in the top 30.

And if she wins, Mulder wants to create her own path.

“I want to use my voice, my platform, my time and my skills to better the road that others have to walk on,“ she said.

The pageant contestants are in the Mother City preparing for the final show set for October.

The finalists were staying at the luxury five-star Table Bay Hotel and Mulder has been posting up a storm, showing incredible views of the location.

Jeanni Mulder enjoying her time at Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Instagram @jeanni_mulder

The Miss SA organisation believes that their platform is a “launchpad for so many women to speak their truth, inspire other women by being authentic and fearless”.

Marking Women’s Month, the pageant organisation says it celebrates women who are “bold and are not afraid to be great!”

“Because of them we are not afraid to embrace the power that lies within us. We are not afraid to fight for what we believe in.”

In the lead-up to the finale, the contestants have shared daily vlogs giving a behind-the-scenes look into hair, make-up and final fittings.