Lamiez Holworthy tells ‘insensitive’ hospital staff to ‘read the f***ing room’

Kaunda Selisho

Live Amp host and popular DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently took to her Instagram to vent about people fanning out at the most inappropriate time and place.



In a series of Instagram stories, the frustrated DJ chastised hospital staff for being insensitive.



“Today was probably one of the most emotionally draining days that I’ve ever had to endure and having health workers so numb and insensitive to whatever I was going through by asking for pictures at a hospital made it even worse,” wrote Lamiez Holworthy.

“What happened to empathy? To reading the f***ing room,” she added before going on to remind her followers that people who work in the entertainment industry are people before anything else.



“We get sick, get hurt, go through hell and don’t need or deserve to be treated like objects!” she added.

Lamiez Holworthy’s Instagram rant | Picture: Screenshot

She added that she was left upset by her experience and claims that the staff at the hospital even followed her, just to ensure they could get a picture with her even though she was “clearly not okay.”

Holworthy further said that she does appreciate being shown love by people who support her work and career, but there is a time and place for it.

“I am human before anything else and it would be nice to be treated with common courtesy and respect especially in such tough times.



“Am I supposed to wipe my tears and smile [for] your picture? Like screw what I’m going through right.”

Lamiez Holworthy’s Instagram rant | Picture: Screenshot

In addition to hosting one of the country’s most popular music shows, Holworthy is married to hip hop star Khuli Chana and together, they have amassed a large following.

She also hosts a show on Metro FM and therefore caters to quite a big audience.



It remains to be seen whether that support will continue after this rant.