MacG’s Somizi interview leaves fans asking ‘WTF?’

Kaunda Selisho

An old clip from MacG’s Somizi interview while the former worked at 947 has left fans asking “WTF?”



Pro-Zuma bot account @DJNewAfrica shared the clip in which Somizi Mhlongo can be heard joking about taking advantage of a vulnerable Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho.



The clip from MacG’s Somizi interview shows the then-947 DJ opening up to the celebrity choreographer about how he fell into a depressive episode after being fired from yet another radio job in the past.

Mhlongo then asked him what he did to cope with his depression and the DJ admitted to abusing alcohol and becoming promiscuous to deal with what he was feeling.



“Damn! Where was I?” responded Mhlongo before adding that it was the opportune moment to “pounce” because he had always had a crush on the DJ.



He then said he felt uneasy about crushing on him because he was too young and looked young even though he was of age.



“But I’m only into girls,” said MacG, to which Mhlongo responded “When you’re vulnerable, anything goes.”

MacG: I was depressed & broke, it was after I was fired



Somizi: Damn, where was I to pounce on you, I've always had a crush on you but you were too young



MacG: But I'm only into girls



Somizi: But when you vulnerable anything goes pic.twitter.com/WrqEYFhHp1— TUMZA (@DjNewAfrica) August 21, 2021

MacG’s Somizi interview then sparked a debate eliciting a number of reactions both in favour of and against what Mhlongo said.

Hayibo! Sexual harrasment is never ok. If he was a straight guy saying this to a young lady it would be labeled rapey behavior. Let's not excuse these comments just coz we know he's an entertainer. Making comments like this is wrong! Especially in a professional environment.— Shaz (@SheriShazzer) August 22, 2021

South Africans are often very poor at recognizing toxic and predatory behaviour if the culprit is not a straight black male.— Jean Claude Vaal dam (@AstroKay) August 22, 2021

But Mohale was never broke????????‍♀️we don’t know his vulnerability especially from relationships perspective point of view.— sne (@sinegug48969506) August 21, 2021

ALSO READ: MacG and Co. to undergo LGBT diversity training I dnt see anything wrong abt wat Somizi or Macg hav said,its life it happens everywhere.Inkinga yenu u blks ur dealing with your own depressions by searching 4some ppl’s mistakes ????????— speechless (@PediNostra) August 22, 2021 This is how creepy old men switch an innocent subject to the dirty topic that they've always wanted to discuss with you. SomG didn't need to tell him that, that's not where MacG was going with his story, but SomG took it where he wanted it to go. Pretty creepy to me.— Stunna Ⓥ (@neothestunna) August 22, 2021 This is how Mac G speaks on his podcast too. Invasive. So kuyafana. Birds of the same feather— Gowjas (@mizzzidc) August 21, 2021 Makes you really wonder how many vulnerable people he has taken advantage of for him to not only identify future prey like this, but also, for him to mention this so bodly on radio without knowing or feeling that what he is saying is wrong.— Greenlights (@Rrrrrraaah) August 21, 2021 Yhooo if macG was a chick and Somizi was straight ay ngabe kuyanyiwa right now lol all hell dogs released… But ke since they both male nah its cool let's laugh about it ????— Siyanda Nkomo (@memphis9000) August 22, 2021

A number of the reactions were from people who declared their support for Mhlongo’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung.



Motaung recently levelled damning allegations against Mhlongo and social media users claim to be inclined to believe him based on this clip and other old clips of Mhlongo speaking or joking about certain issues.

READ NEXT: Three revelations from Sonia Mbele’s interview with MacG