MacG’s Somizi interview leaves fans asking ‘WTF?’

An old clip from MacG’s Somizi interview while the former worked at 947 has left fans asking “WTF?”
Pro-Zuma bot account @DJNewAfrica shared the clip in which Somizi Mhlongo can be heard joking about taking advantage of a vulnerable Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho.
The clip from MacG’s Somizi interview shows the then-947 DJ opening up to the celebrity choreographer about how he fell into a depressive episode after being fired from yet another radio job in the past.
Mhlongo then asked him what he did to cope with his depression and the DJ admitted to abusing alcohol and becoming promiscuous to deal with what he was feeling.
“Damn! Where was I?” responded Mhlongo before adding that it was the opportune moment to “pounce” because he had always had a crush on the DJ.
He then said he felt uneasy about crushing on him because he was too young and looked young even though he was of age.
“But I’m only into girls,” said MacG, to which Mhlongo responded “When you’re vulnerable, anything goes.”
MacG’s Somizi interview then sparked a debate eliciting a number of reactions both in favour of and against what Mhlongo said.
A number of the reactions were from people who declared their support for Mhlongo’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung.
Motaung recently levelled damning allegations against Mhlongo and social media users claim to be inclined to believe him based on this clip and other old clips of Mhlongo speaking or joking about certain issues.
