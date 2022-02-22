Extravagant gifts SA celebs have spent money on

Citizen Reporter

If you work hard then there is absolutely nothing wrong with spoiling yourself with a couple of pricey items, and South African celebrities are definitely not the ones to shy away from rewarding themselves with extravagant, flashy and sometimes bizarre gifts.

We take a look at the local celebrities who have spent a fortune to celebrate themselves as well as special milestones in their careers.

King Monada

Limpopo-based DJ King Monada is not one to flash his assets and brag about the money he has received throughout the years for his countless hits.

However, last June, the star woke up in a different mood and decided to take to social media to share with his fans and followers the white private chopper which he had bought for himself.

“Sometimes you just have to wake up and fly around your hood to see your neighbours from above… tse kamoka ke good life,” said the musician on Twitter posing next to his extravagant gift.

Focalistic

The Amapiano hitmaker known for his international hit single Ke Star, which features South African producer Vigro Deep as well as Nigerian musician Davido, has recently invested in a new set of dental “grillz” which are definitely out of the ordinary.

The “grillz” have been encrusted with 18 karat diamonds which spell out the rapper’s nickname “Foca”, and were first seen in his recent music video for his song 16 Days No Sleep which features DJ Maphorisa, as well as Amapiano duo Mellow and Sleezy.



Many stars have been known to gift themselves this extravagant item.

Cassper Nyovest

2021 was a fruitful year for the Doc Shebeleza rapper, who welcomed his first son with his girlfriend, released his own sneaker brand, and also released his own liquor brand.

To celebrate all his wins as well as his 31st birthday, the rapper spent around R3 million spoiling himself with a diamond-encrusted chain that matches his diamond-encrusted Rolex timepiece, as well as a black Frank Muller timepiece.

Lerato Kganyago

Social media has recently dubbed Valentine’s Day “Lerato Kganyago Day” after her husband spoiled her with elaborate, flashy and ridiculously romantic valentine’s Day gifts to celebrate their love.

This year, her husband outdid himself once again by gifting her one of the most extravagant things; a luxurious hotel, spa and restaurant.

Lerato took to social media to unveil the fully renovated and furnished hotel, where she was greeted by a waiter who welcomed her into her hotel and offered her a glass of champagne.