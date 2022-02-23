Inside Tamaryn Green’s ‘wild’ bachelorette party

Lerato Maimela

Former Miss South Africa and medical doctor Tamaryn Green as well as her fiancé and businesman Ze Nxumalo are getting closer to saying their I do’s in a white wedding ceremony.

To mark the occasion, the soon-to-be bride took to social media to post a group picture of herself and her bridal party at her bachelorette party which took place over the weekend.

The guest of honour wore a two-piece animal print outfit, while her bridesmaids were all dressed in black.

The bachelorette party seemed to have had a safari theme, as the decorations seen in the picture posted on Instagram all had a wildlife or animal print theme.

“I call them my Jozi crew. Thank you to all the ladies and bride squad for an incredible bachelorette weekend. It was truly something special. I have so much love for you all,” said Dr Green.

Tamaryn also took to social media to post a series of pictures from her bachelorette weekend, and said how the weekend away with her loved ones was what she needed to lift her spirits and be reminded of how blessed she is.

“Nothing like a weekend away with loved ones to lift the spirits and remind you how blessed you are. This year started off very tough and unexpectedly so.

“With a new environment, busy work hours & just a lot going on, I found myself very distracted by the difficulties and struggling to enjoy and appreciate the moments leading up to one of the most special days of my life.

“Thank you to my ladies for making me feel so special and getting the excitement going,” said Tamaryn in the caption of her post.

Tamaryn and Ze got the ball rolling on their union with lobola negotiations which took place sometime in June last year.

A few months later, the couple as well as their friends and family gathered in Green’s hometown in the Western Cape for their umembeso, which is the process in a traditional wedding which takes place after the lobola negotiations, and involves the groom as well as his family showering the brides family with gifts.

When the umembeso negotiations began, the former Miss South Africa was dressed in a strapless red dress, paired with red dangling earings as well as a red shawl.

Later on in the day, the soon-to-be bride wore a blue traditional off-shoulder dress which matched the traditional attire her fiancé wore.

The couple got engaged mid April 2020 during their bush lodge vacation. Tamaryn announced the engagement with a series of engagement photos taken during sunset on a mountain that offered a breathtaking landscape view.