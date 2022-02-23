Influencer dogs, Tinkerbelle and Belle to host new celebrity dog show

Renate Engelbrecht

Influencers have taken the world by storm, but it is Tinkerbelle The Dog and her sister, Belle – two famous papitese dogs – that now have everyone talking, following the exciting news of their brand-new celebrity dog show.

Tinkerbelle & Belle are not your average influencers. They are pupfluencers. These two famous furballs – five pounds of fierce, fabulous fluff – have over 506K followers on Instagram and more than 200K followers on TikTok.

As if it is not enough to be celebrity dogs who feature at all kinds of high-end events like the New York Fashion Week, they’ve also just landed their first gig as hosts of a reality show by the new production house, SZZL.

Spearheaded by executive producers, Dan Kavanaugh (from America’s Most Wanted and Home Made Simple), David McKillop (from PawnStars and The First 48), Guy Shalem (from KC! Pop Quiz) and Michael Carroll (from Cobra Kai, Arrested Development, and Euphoria) the new reality show will have Tinkerbelle and Belle interview top celebrities and their furry best friends.

These two furballs certainly made their mark in the entertainment industry, with Tinkerbelle – a once unadopted pup, recently also landing her breakout role as Bugsy Siegel-Malloy in the feature film, Silent Bark.

Written by Karen Cole and Richard Pryor Jr (from The Color Purple), Silent Bark is a dark comedy which is based on a true story revolving around a young woman down on her luck. When she lands a job at a veterinary hospital, she discovers some seedy goings-ons.

Tinkerbelle was rescued from a shelter by Sam Carrell in 2012 and has since become an award-winning canine model and internet celebrity. She debuted as a dog model in a Ralph Lauren collection. Tinkerbelle the Dog was also listed as one of the Most Entrepreneurial Dogs in America by Entrepreneur. She has been sharing her stardom with her little sister, Belle since Valentine’s 2021.