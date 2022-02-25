Mamkhize: The queen of New York

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Shauwn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize is one proud mother, and the businesswoman has taken full advantage of her trip to New York recently accompanying her son Andile Mpsiane for his opening act of The Street Tour in America.

Andile’s set appearance even bagged him a Times Square billboard, as part of the promotion of the concert.

Andile was scheduled to perform on 21 February and his solo act went without a hitch.

He posted a roundup video of the show and a glimpse of his performance, adding that he is prepared to do the tour once again in April.

He is currently promoting his latest single Ubala, which he performed in the US for the first time. The Royal AM chairperson says the track will be “coming out soon”.

Mamkhize was proud of Andile and the Times Square billboard, and as always the fashionista had the perfect outfit to capture the special moment.

“I’m truly at a loss for words. Seeing my prince @andilempisane10 on a billboard in Times Square has been the highlight of this trip.

Mamkhize in front of her son’s Andile Mpisane’s Times Square billboard. Picture: Instagram

“I made sure I rocked my black and orange to support him. This trip has certainly brought us closer together. Witnessing him spread his wings and fly has been a beautiful moment. I’ll forever cherish these memories, they are entrenched in my heart.”

Mamkhize is taking in every moment and doing as much as she can whilst in the city, including having a royal moment in a carriage.

The reality star and controversial celeb posted pictures of herself in an over-the-top carriage with purple finishings and just like a royal, her hand wave fitted the decorum.