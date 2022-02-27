Fans poke fun at Jason Momoa for moving back in with Lisa Bonet

Kaunda Selisho

Fans of Aquaman star Jason Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet are poking fun at the actor after reports that he moved back in with her one month after announcing their split.



According to a report published by celebrity news website BScott.com, the 42-year-old actor moved back in with his 54-year-old estranged wife in order to give their marriage another shot.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” a friend of the couple told HollywoodLife.



Fans have since been joking about their suspicions that Momoa spear-headed this decision due to his possibly unpleasant experience of being single and dating.

That man went on one date with a 20-something, and once she asked for a Birkin for her and her friends he said, "Lisa honey, I'm coming home. I want my wife back!"— Pres. Hotmess (@preshotmess) February 27, 2022

He was tired of living in his RV pic.twitter.com/VBMswppXKz — Dragoness Lola von Flame ♒ (@hotcheri) February 27, 2022

He saw a young lady pull out a portable light to stream her dinner plate and went right back home. pic.twitter.com/xchdnEhbpf— KRYSTLE (@AKASeKretS43) February 27, 2022

Despite making fun of Jason, fans seem to be happy with their decision to give their marriage another shot.

Their two teenage children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf are also said to be “thrilled” that their parents are working to repair their marriage.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the source added.

These developments come after the couple released a joint statement on Instagram announcing their separation on 12 January.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and loved. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion [is] unwavering to this sacred life and our children.

“Teaching our children what’s possible, living the prayer, may love prevail,” the statement read.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet began dating in 2005 and went on to get married in 2017.