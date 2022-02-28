Legacy’s Mary-Anne Barlow last of Price sisters to give birth

Renate Engelbrecht

In a recent photo shared by Legacy actress, Reandi Grey, she sits giggling with her two Price sisters (Jay Anstey and Mary-Anne Barlow), with matching Doona prams posing in front.

The three mothers are back on set – this time barefoot and bubbly with babies in strollers – after Mary-Anne Barlow has also given birth to a healthy baby girl.

The Legacy actresses, who act alongside each other in the M-Net telenovela, fell pregnant around the same time last year. Anstey has since free birthed her baby daughter on 6 December and Grey’s daughter was born on 31 January.

ALSO READ: Legacy’s Reandi Grey welcomes her peaceful little Lente to the world

Barlow has been very secretive, but her daughter’s birth likely followed shortly after her baby shower, which was hosted by actress Natasha Sutherland and theatre director, Laura Stezkorn.

“With days to spare before my little one’s arrival and after a Covid cancellation last year, my beautiful friends threw me the best baby shower,” she wrote.

She has yet to reveal the birth of her baby girl on social media and the closest she has come to letting the cat out the bag, was with these photos shared by her Legacy sisters.

The three mamas posed barefoot on set last week, complete with prams and papers in hand. “Of course, the three Price sisters have matching strollers,” said Anstey in her caption.

“Went back to work this week,” she wrote. “Was terrified and stressed the entire time but was such fun seeing my peeps again!”

She says that set life is a little different when there are three mamas on set. “Crying, stopping to breastfeed, and prams everywhere.”

They are also not the only ones from the Legacy cast and crew who fell pregnant in the past year.

Grey took to Instagram with a brand-new noun: Pregacy. “One production producing 7 pregnant women in one year,” she explained. “Legacy is now called Pregacy. Yup, 7 preggies on one set! Miracles, miracles, miracles.”

By the looks of things, the three Price sisters are acing motherhood on set, breastfeeding and burping as they go along. It’s true: motherhood comes with the special talent of multitasking.