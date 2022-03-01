Riky Rick’s funeral: Friends, family vow to honour rapper’s legacy of love

Kaunda Selisho

Friends and family of the late Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado gathered at Riky Rick’s funeral at the Bryanston Catholic Church in Johannesburg on Tuesday, dressed in all white to lay the late rapper to rest after his passing last week.

While reading his obituary, friend Ntokozo Dladla revealed that Riky was named Rikhado after the ‘I Love You Daddy’ singer Ricardo, due to the fact that his parents had loved the song.

“Rikhado was addicted to loving people,” added Dladla.



He shed a light on the work Makhado did as a humanitarian, philanthropist, and filmmake,r in an effort to see a better future for humanity – something he held very close to his heart.

Singer Lloyiso then performed a moving musical tribute at Riky Rick’s funeral before those closest to the rapper took the time to say a few words.

WATCH LIVE: Riky Rick laid to rest in private ceremony

Business partner Sheldon Tatchell of Legends Barbershop shared how he was the one to give Riky his last haircut. Fighting back tears, Sheldon spoke about how the loss was “too much” and vowed to carry on Riky Rick’s legacy.



A common thread throughout all the tributes was the perception that Riky “felt too deeply and loved too much.” Another thing that speakers at Riky Rick’s funeral spoke about was his deep-seated love for fashion that many traced back to his teens.

Friends also gushed about how “the fame never changed him,” adding that Riky remained loving and supportive even as he gained worldwide fame.

Speaking as the parental figures in Riky’s life, Louisa Zondo and Kumi Naidoo began by thanking everyone for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Dear family, colleagues and friends



In case you didn't already know, my son Riky passed away tragically last week



The Zondo, Makhado and Naidoo families would be honoured if you join us virtually for the funeral service



1 Mar

11am – 1pm SAST



Sending much love to you all

Kumi pic.twitter.com/lthTAwiQlQ— Kumi Naidoo (@kuminaidoo) March 1, 2022

Naidoo shared his last conversation with Riky in which the rapper thanked Naidoo for everything he had done for him. Something that Naidoo said he did not need to be thanked for because he did everything he did for Riky and his family out of love as a parent.

“In our last conversation, you also said that mom and I need to help you in your core vision which is to help young people,” added Naidoo.

Please believe in young people. Give them as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves. At any cost.— MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 15, 2022

He then vowed that his family will work to bring this vision to light and will do so through a foundation set up in his name. Viewers of the live stream hailed Riky’s mother for even speaking at Riky Rick’s funeral and displaying such strength, despite being in so much grief.



His wife Bianca then took to the podium to deliver her dedication to Riky whom she had been with for nine years.



“Our children taught Riky and I the importance of family values. He loved teaching them new things. He wanted them to be open to new experiences…” began Bianca.



She highlighted what an involved father he was, taking a hands-on approach in guiding their children Jordan and Maik, and nurturing their passions.



“He loved them deeply, He was their protector, their biggest fan and their Mandalorian and he will continue to be.”

Bianca also hailed Riky as a partner, sharing how he supported her passions and gave her room to explore all that she wanted to be. She added that she believed her role in his life was to love him, care for him and assist him in realising part of his destiny.



“My King, my heart, my forever love, thank you for giving us all that you had to give in this lifetime. Thank you for choosing me, loving me and believing in us. I will forever be grateful for the gift of you.”



She promised to continue fulfilling his purpose and keeping his legacy alive and also thanked everyone for their love, compassion, understanding and embracing of Riky’s energy.



She concluded her tribute at Riky Rick’s funeral with the lyrics to his song Stay Shining.