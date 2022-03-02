WATCH: Somizi gets his old wedding ring redesigned

Lerato Maimela

South African choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is pursuing new beginnings and a fresh start after his short-lived marriage to Mohale Motaung ended early last year.

The Idols SA judge took to social media to share that he had taken his old wedding ring to Nungu Diamonds to be completely redesigned and converted to a personal promise ring.

“Nungu Diamonds have done the things. So I asked them to redesign my old wedding ring into a fabulous promise ring and this is what they did. To new beginnings,” said Somizi.

Friends and followers of the media personality took to the comment section of the post to congratulate him on his new take on love and life. Some even expressed how the redesigned ring looks much better than its original design.

ALSO READ: South Africa, meet your new ‘Idols SA’ judges

‘Heavy heart’

On Tuesday morning, Somizi also posted a video on his Instagram page where he shared that he woke up with a heavy heart with the realisation that his friend and hip-hop musician Riky Rick would be laid to rest on that day.

“So today I woke up with a heavy heart because of the realisation that Riky is going to be laid to rest today. I was like ‘ugh, you know its life,'” said Somizi.

He then said he had the idea to make a contribution to society by giving out hugs to strangers in public who feel that they might need them to brighten their day.

“I thought of an idea that I once saw on TikTok or something. I want to give hugs. I am going to let you know when, and where, or wherever you meet me.

“Just come to me and get a free hug. A hug that says it’s going to be okay. A hug that says there is hope. A hug that says do not give up,” said the Idols SA judge.