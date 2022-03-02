Sandisiwe Mbhele

As the world’s eyes are on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the media coverage has raised eyebrows as some people have called out the hypocrisy and blatant racism.

It has nearly been a week since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine, with large scale military convoys nearing the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Nigeria, South Africa and other African governments scrambled to help their citizens escape the Russian invasion in Ukraine after reports of racist and unfair treatment of Africans at border crossings, AFP reported.

African Union leaders voiced concern at the reports of mistreatment of Africans caught up in the Ukraine conflict and said such conduct would be “shockingly racist”.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah voiced his opinion on the media coverage by journalists of many international news agencies.

The reporters have described the situation in Ukraine as shocking because the European region is relatively “civilised” and they would never expect a war like this to happen to such an area.

Watch: Trevor Noah responds to racist media coverage of Russian invasion into Ukraine’

Reporters expressed shock over war happening in a "relatively civil" country like Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/ePEDZ1GKAd— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 1, 2022

Trevor’s segment showed several viral clips of journalists reporting on how Ukraine isn’t a “developing nation or third world country”, that the country is a “prosperous middle-class region” and the scenes of Ukrainians fleeing war is unimaginable compared to those living in North Africa or the Middle East.”

ALSO READ: Is Thobeka Majozi richer than Cassper Nyovest?

Others said they were saddened by the footage because the people had “blonde hair and blue eyes”.

“They look like any European family, that you would live next door to,” an Al Jazeera reporter said.

Trevor said essentially, the reports insinuated that war or conflict is expected in Africa and the Middle East, not in Europe.

“Beyond the racism, like let’s not forget the racism, oh how I wish we could forget about the racism. You do realise that until very recently, fighting crazy wars was Europe’s thing. That’s all of European history, they even had something called, the Hundred Years’ War… they got a Noble Prize because they stopped fighting, imagine that.”

Noah concluded he was shocked at how reporters around the world think when black people flee their countries they are “built for it”.

READ NEXT: Ukraine: Arabs decry double standard in racist media commentary