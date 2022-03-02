Watch: Drakensberg Boys Choir sings and dances with Sharks players

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It has been a heavy week of world and local news, and this Drakensberg Boys Choir video will surely bring a smile to your face.

Assisted by the Sharks rugby club, the choir shared a video on their YouTube channel of the boys sneaking into the club’s changing rooms at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

It shows the boys marvelling at the rugby players’ names on their personalised locker rooms. The boys’ choir also had time to play touch rugby in the changing rooms and then paused to goggle at Aphelele Fassi’s jersey.

They quickly take a picture, but the player eventually catches them in action.

The next shot sees the Drakensberg Choir standing in the Kings Park Stadium doing their own rendition of the popular Māori ceremonial dance of the Haka in front of the Sharks players.

ALSO READ: WATCH: South African dancer ushering in a new era of ballet in Canada

The choir starts singing and dancing to their cover of Follow You by Imagine Dragons. The rugby players who make an appearance include Siya Kolisi, Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, Bongani Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi.

In upbeat fashion, the Sharks players and the choir do a joint dance choreography as the players hilariously struggle to keep up with steps.

Watch: Drakensberg Boys Choir sing and dance with Sharks players

The Sharks said the collaboration was done after they watched the choir’s original video cover of Follow You, which has over 68,000 views on YouTube, adding the intention of the video was to bring sports and art together.

The rugby club shared behind the scenes on how the video was achieved. It shows the boys meeting most of the players and how the Sharks players were apprehensive of the dancing element at first. But being good sports, they learnt the dance moves and performed on camera.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir at the end received a salute from the Sharks players after their outstanding performance.