Riky Rick memorial: ‘We need to do better’ – Black Coffee on leaked suicide notes

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Artists close to late Riky Rick such as Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest paid their last respects to the rapper at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the special tribute celebration held on Friday.

Hip Hop artist Moozile was the MC at the event and delivered the opening address.

She thanked Riky’s family for making him the man he was, thanked his wife Bianca Naidoo, and shared some words of encouragement for his children.

Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane delivered a powerful opening prayer followed by a performance from East Rand artist and one of Riky Rick’s favourite singers, Clyde.

Riky Rick’s older brother Shakes Makhado described him as a trailblazer and a genius who left no one behind, saying his legacy will live on by his family, his wife Bianca and their two children.

He cemented his brother’s eagerness to help young talent, and touched on Riky’s love and obsession for fashion.

Musical performances and friends tributes at Riky Ricks tribute:

At Bidvest Wanderers Stadium for the memorial tribute to Riky Rick #RIPRickyRick pic.twitter.com/IiUTP018I3— #RIPRikyRick (@kayselisho) March 4, 2022

The gifted and talented singer-songwriter Loyiso who performed at the funeral once again delivered a tearjerker performance with Riky Rick’s voice rapping in the background.

As the theme was “freshest drip”, Moozile had a few fashion changes, as guests came out in their best stylish “fits”.

READ NEXT: Riky Rick’s funeral: Friends, family vow to honour rapper’s legacy of love

Group Boyz n Buckz that Riky Rick was a former member of since 2008 shared a few words as well.

Members included Bhubesi, Mkay Frash, Stilo Magolide, and there was an appearance by Mome Mahlangu and her husband Tol Ass Mo. The group said they shared a love for music and sneakers, and that they were inspired by his bravery and ambition.

There were more hip hop acts, including Costa Titch, Nadia Nakai, who had collaborated with Riky for hit songs such as Areyang, Zonke and Amabotomzane.

Adding to musical performances was Lira, Mzansi Youth Choir, Frank Casino, Moozile and Big Zulu, who performed their smash hit Imali Eningi.

Black Coffee blames himself for Riky’s death:

The international DJ fought back tears during his speech. He said Riky’s death hit him hard and he blamed himself for his passing.

Black Coffee reflected on a tweet he posted and deleted prior to Riky’s passing, and how much he blamed himself knowing that he had shown signs of vulnerability knowing that Riky may have seen his tweet.

Black Coffee said black people needed to stop “embarrassing themselves”, after Riky’s letters addressed to his family members were leaked to the media by a “black man.”

He added that on social media we continue to pull each other down more and stop uplifting ourselves.

.@RealBlackCoffee also shares his disapproval of the fact that Riky's last words were turned into tabloid fodder this past Sunday



"Why was something as special and as delicate as Riky's last words on a newspaper written by a black man?"— #RIPRikyRick (@kayselisho) March 4, 2022

"Riky didn't deserve that, he was a beautiful human being," – @RealBlackCoffee regarding Riky's last words being made public and turned into front page news. #RIPRickyRick— #RIPRikyRick (@kayselisho) March 4, 2022

“Why was something as special and as delicate as Riky’s last words on a newspaper written by a black man?”, adding that we need to “do better.”

Black Coffee’s words were much talked about on Twitter

“My idol” – Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest was next up on the stage. The artist’s friendship with Riky went through its ups and downs, which led them not talking for eight years. But they did resolve their issues in 2020.

Because of this, fans erupted with joy when they saw him appear at Wanderers Stadium. Cassper said Riky was never afraid to tell someone the hard truth, calling him his idol.

“Not only was he a beautiful man, but he was also a beautiful soul,” adds Cassper, before pledging to be there for Bianca and the family.

"Another thing I loved about Riky was his voice" adds Cassper, hailing the late rapper's singing voice #RIPRikyRick



"Riky was my idol. Riky was everything I wanted to be and I never got to share that enough. I really thought he was such a beautiful man."— #RIPRikyRick (@kayselisho) March 4, 2022

Riky Rick’s music and urban culture event Cotton Fest is scheduled to take place at the end of March, something Cassper said they need to make it happen.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho