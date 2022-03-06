DJ Dimplez: SA entertainment industry left reeling after another death

Kaunda Selisho

The South African entertainment industry is in mourning once again after news of musician DJ Dimplez ‘s passing.



The DJ, real name Tumi Mooi, is believed to have died on Sunday and his cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing.

The news comes just weeks after DJ Citi Lyts was killed in a hail of bullets and just a week after rapper Riky Rick was laid to rest, leading to many declaring that there is a “dark cloud” over the South African entertainment industry at the moment.

The Diepkloof, Soweto native has enjoyed a relatively scandal-free career with most of the focus going to his work throughout the span of his career.

He is credited as the founder of the Pop Bottles event series.

DJ Dimplez is also the creator of popular South African hip hop songs like We Ain’t Leaving featuring Anatii and L-Tido, Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR and Yaya featuring DreamTeam and Anatii.

Yoh . Death be not proud ????— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) March 6, 2022

GOD what is happening ???? we need answers— Brixton ???????? 02 Academy 14 May 22 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) March 6, 2022

Not D ???????? This too much pic.twitter.com/cgOJPYLeJo— Brixton ???????? 02 Academy 14 May 22 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) March 6, 2022

Oh Tumi… such a sweet, sweet soul. ????????????????— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) March 6, 2022

DJ Dimplez passed on without seeing justice after pressing charges against a woman named Mamdiarah ’Kinky’ Diakoumpa.



Diakoumpa claimed to have had intercourse with DJ Dimplez in 2020 after meeting him at a birthday celebration for Cassper Nyovest. Both Diakoumpa and Dimplez said that he was overly intoxicated, therefore inferring that he possibly did not consent to anything.



She also claims that she fell pregnant as a result and that she wanted DJ Dimplez to care for the child they allegedly made.



“On the advice of my legal representatives, I wish to not address the matter any further, on social media or any other public platform. Nor am I at liberty to do so, as the matter is before the relevant authorities,” said the DJ in a succinct statement shortly after Diakoumpa’s attempt to expose backfired.

“I do however wish to take this opportunity to thank those who have reached out to me and offered their support and words of encouragement during this time,” he added.

