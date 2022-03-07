Kanye hits back at critics after ‘Eazy’ video of Pete being buried alive

Citizen Reporter

Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Kim Kardashian were officially declared single in court last week Friday but just hours later, the rapper released a disturbing music video of him burying Pete Davidson.

In his new single Eazy featuring The Game, Ye disses Kim’s boyfriend Pete. Ye followed this up with a clay model music video to the song, where he took things a step further.

The Stronger rapper can be seen putting a bag over a character that looks like the Saturday Night Live comedian, before tying him up and kidnapping him.

He then drives him out to a remote area and buries the funny man in sand up to his neck. The 44-year-old’s animated replica can then be seen sprinkling rose seeds on and around Pete’s head.

The flowers eventually bloom and Kanye returns to cut several roses that have sprouted out of Pete’s head and load them onto a pick-up truck. The roses seem to symbolise the red roses Ye sent to Kim on Valentine’s Day.

The music video ends with the caption: “Everyone lived happily ever after, except for Skete, you know who (just kidding), he’s fine.”

“Skete” is the name Ye has given Pete.

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, news Kanye has not taken this well since their separation in May 2021.

Ye has displayed erratic behaviour and has constantly criticised Kim since, with some people saying his outbursts and actions display elements of stalking.

The award-winning artist did hit back at critics, saying the video is a form of therapy.

Kanye West addresses backlash over “Eazy” music video which features a clay model of Pete Davidson being buried alive:



“Art is therapy just like this view. art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm.” pic.twitter.com/KFws0rufYj— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2022

After a court declared her legally single, Kim dropped the West surname in all her social media accounts.

Kim hasn’t clearly responded to Kanye’s video, but she did like a tweet by director James Gunn, who said that Pete was one of the “nicest and sweetest” guys he knows.

