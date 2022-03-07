Is MotoGP hunk Brad Binder taken?

Citizen Reporter

South African MotoGP rider Brad Binder has made quite a name for himself on the motor racing track, however, not much is not known about the sportsman outside of it.

Finishing in second place in the Qatar MotoGP on Sunday made it his third MotoGP podium finish, following his two wins in his first two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Last season, Binder finished sixth overall in the MotoGP world championship. His other impressive positions were second place and winning the Moto3 GP championship in 2016.

So many questions and curiosity have come out about Binder’s personal life, with people wondering if the hunky rider is taken or single.

Who is Brad Binder?

Motorcycle career

The motorcycle rider racer was born on 11 August 1995 in Potchefstroom in the North West. His hometown is Krugersdorp.

Just like any racing driver, his passion and career started in go-karting when he was 10 years old.

In 2005, he switched to two wheels, winning several titles in the 50cc, 125cc and 150cc categories. A few years later he made his international debut, and from 2008 to 2011 he participated in MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Brad was a National and Regional Championship winner in South Africa for seven consecutive years.

His Moto Grand Prix career started in 2012, riding in the Moto3 for four years. Brad caught the nation’s and the world’s attention when he won the Moto3 GP championship in 2016, after seven wins and 16 podiums.

He went into Moto2 from 2017 to 2019, placing second in 2019. He then moved into the MotoGP championship in 2020, when he signed to Red Bull KTM Factory on a three-year contract.

Sorry ladies, Brad Binder is taken

With all his sporting achievements, Binder prides himself on being close to his family and his girlfriend. Binder is with Courtney Renniers, who is a fitness model and co-owner of a beauty business called LaJo Beauty.

The 27-year-old is very supportive of Binder’s career, and the pair are frequently pictured together on social media. They recently celebrated their five year anniversary in January 2022.

Marking this milestone, Renniers posted a compilation album video of their best moments and shared it on Instagram.

Her caption read: “Happy anniversary to the Love of my life. Thank you for sharing in my dreams and allowing me to share in yours. God knew I needed you.

“I pray that I get to do this life with you for many more years to come. To share in each other’s good days, to help in one another’s bad days and to always make God the centre of our relationship because [by] doing that we will create a life full of purpose, success and blessings. Thank you for loving me all of me, I couldn’t ask for a better partner to make memories with.

Brad Binder and Courtney Renniers. Picture: Instagram

“I love you endlessly.”

Courtney and Brad spend their time travelling to exotic locations, enjoying scenic game drives and doing adventurous activities.

You may be mistaken to think the couple have children together, however, Courtney is a proud aunt, sharing many pictures of her niece and nephew.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele