Proud dad: Steve Hofmeyr praises daughter for bravery during medical procedure

Renate Engelbrecht

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr shared photos of his daughter in hospital yesterday, saying he and his wife Janine were more traumatised by the dental procedure than their daughter, Romy-lee.

He said that Romy-lee was brave all through the process, and that toddlers have resilience.

“I went in with her for the anaesthesia, but she did not complain or cry once. Just reached out her hand and held onto daddy’s thumb.”

Hofmeyr went for a dental procedure himself too on Monday.

“I am going in for a dentist procedure this morning,” he shared in his Facebook post on Monday.

“I’m telling you so that you’ll know why I look a little strange on TikTok,” he explained.

Yesterday he told fans on Facebook that the implantation was luckily painless.

“As child I was more afraid of the dentist than of the devil in the children’s bible. Later, it gets better,” he wrote, asking fans about their dental history.

His daughter Romy-lee’s two dental procedures seem to have been a little more intense, though, and with that came the challenges of the recently reinstated load shedding too.

“Must say, a highly professional medical team does make a huge difference – given load shedding that kicked in halfway through the procedure,” the singer wrote.

Steve Hofmeyr captioned one photo, in which his daughter is lying in a hospital bed, saying: “Directly after two procedures. She did not complain or cry once before or after it. I am so proud of my pumpkin.”

He also shared a photo of her holding her two little thumbs up, saying: “Two hours later and ready to play. Tough farmgirl, this one.”

Steve Hofmeyr seems to have a very special bond with his daughter.

In Monday’s Facebook post, he wrote that he went driving with her the previous evening.

“For hours. Chatted a bit. I miss her more and more when I am away over weekends.”

Luckily, all dental procedures are something of the past for now, and they can hit the road, chatting, once again.