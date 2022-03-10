Tweeps wish acting icon a happy birthday: ’82 just turned Chuck Norris today’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Happy Birthday, Chuck Norris! Popular for his cult action movies in the 1980s to 1990s, the action icon is unbelievably turning 82 today, and the man is still kicking butt.

Born 10 March, 1940 in Ryan, Oklahoma, United States, we are not sure if he was actually born on this date or whether he simply appeared on earth 82 years ago.

The martial arts legend and actor appeared in countless movies since 1969, which has led to an endless stream of Chuck Norris jokes and memes over the years.

Fun facts to know about Chuck Norris

While it is a well-known fact that Norris has mad skills in martial arts, you might not have known that the star also has a black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and judo.

He has also won several martial arts championships.

ALSO READ: ‘We have let you down’ – Khanyi Mbau addresses concerns about ‘The Wife’

He also served in the United States Air Force.

Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee suggested in 1972 that Norris star as one of the main villains in Way of the Dragon.

This is the film known for the iconic fight scene between the two friends in a one-on-one fight at the Colosseum in Rome.

Their epic battle was 10 minutes long, during which the two fighters actually made physical contact, throwing several punches at each other.

The scene was dubbed as one of the most intense and well-choreographed fight scenes in the history of the martial arts genre.

Norris lost the fight because he played the antagonist in the movie.

Norris movies

Call them cheesy, not greatly made, or acted but one can’t fault the fighting scenes in which Norris was involved.

The fighting choreography has always been praised by fans and audiences alike.

From 1979 he made box office worthy films such as Eye for an Eye which started his cult-like status.

Other notable movies were from his multi-signed deal with productions company Cannon Films, as they made franchise hits Missing in Action, Invasion U.S.A (1985), The Delta Force (1986), Firewalker (1986) and much more.

He acted the iconic role of Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 until 2001, while also making action films throughout the 1990s.

He famously made his comeback in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables 2 in 2012.

Norri’s politics and personal life

In America, Norris is outspoken about politics, publicly showing his support for the Republican Party and criticising measures from the Democratic party to ban same-sex marriage.

Norris is viewed as a devout Christian, sharing his opinions on world affairs, advice and health and wellness content on the website Creators.

He is also a regular on Facebook, sharing many articles on his account, which is followed by more than seven million people.

Norris has been married to Gena O’Kelley since 1998. He was previously married to Dianne Kay Holechek from 1958 to 1988.

Top tweets which Chuck Norris a happy birthday

Chuck Norris turns 82 today.. whats the best CN joke you ever heard?



Chuck Norris once visited the virgin islands… they are now called "The islands" pic.twitter.com/ar0gXilXCj— Cousin skeeter Says (@EscobarChim) March 10, 2022

#ChuckNorris turns 82 today. I bet the neighborhood kids stay off his lawn.— Gary Bachman (@GaryBachman1) March 10, 2022

Happy birthday legend! Respect!

Have you got a good Chuck Norris joke?#ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/TWiSGf0YoU— Barney Simon (@BarneySimon) March 10, 2022

Today is Chuck Norris 82nd birthday! Did you know that Chuck Norris can dribble a bowling ball? ???? #ChuckNorris pic.twitter.com/pLEQgZ3uCK— Armando (@Maidiac_Zero) March 10, 2022

Happy birthday, Chuck Norris!