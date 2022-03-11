PICS: DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz looking all stylish in Paris

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Ntombezinhle “DJ Zinhle” Jiyane and Black Motion band member Bongani “Murdah Bongz” are living it up in Paris.

The couple who recently welcomed their daughter Asante last year, took a trip to the city of love, Paris in France this week.

Both musicians showed off their fashionable looks as they snapped their best winter gear to bear the cold.

From the pictures Zinhle shared on her Instagram account, Murdah Bongz was tasked as her photographer.

Zinhle joked after her third outfit saying he was over his role as the designated “Instagram husband” – partners tasked with taking Instagram worthy pictures of their other halves.

Zinhle also snapped a couple of pictures for Murdah as they went sightseeing in the city before heading to Luxembourg.

Take a look at DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’s trip to Paris:

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz enjoy their time in Paris, France. Picture: Instagram

DJ ZInhle and Murdah in their stylish outfits as they leave for Luxembourg. Picture: Instagram

Murdah Bongz is in a Gucci jacket and DJ Zinhle wears a Gucci scarf and gloves. Picture: Instagram

Zinhle and Murdah cant’ stop gushing over their baby girl and it is unclear if she went on the trip with them.

In February, Bongz shared an adorable video of DJ Zinhle opening the door to be met with baby Asante, who she then claps her hands for while singing and dancing, to celebrate his daughter’s five-month birthday.

The couple hosted an intimate birthday party, with a cake decorated with white and blue macarons, pink chocolate slabs, and chocolate sprinkles and sparkles.

The award-winning musician has expressed that Asante is her last child. She has another daughter, six-year-old Kairo Forbes with rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

