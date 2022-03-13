Somizi frustrated with Mohale’s settlement demands – report

Citizen Reporter

The never-ending divorce proceedings between Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo is reportedly getting uglier.

The two had a public spilt in 2021 after Mohale alleged that Somizi was abusive during their marriage and relationship.

During their mediation proceedings, Somizi reportedly refused to participate, after Mohale asked him not to “air their dirty laundry in public,” the Sunday World reported.

The tabloid referenced an “impeccable” source who understands that the two media personalities’ divorce proceedings may go to trial at the Johannesburg High Court.

Allegedly Somizi rejected the mediation proposal because of his estranged husband’s “conduct”, resulting in the settlement negotiations collapsing.

The two are reportedly fighting over the division of their joint estate as they were married in a customary marriage, similar to marriage in community of property. The report further claims that the former couple could not reach an agreement after Somizi grew frustrated with Mohale’s demands.

Mohale has said in the past, all he wants from the divorce is his clothes back that he left in their Fourways home and a car that Somizi allegedly damaged. All Somizi wants is the division of their joint estate.

The Citizen has reached out to Mohale for comment and is waiting for a response.

Since their public break-up, the soon to be divorcees have moved on with their lives. Somizi has made a comeback on Idols South Africa for season 18 after he temporarily left the show to deal with the personal scandal. The two have rarely talked about their separation, Somizi has said previously the situation is very personal and would rather not talk about it in public.

He did however tell Cassper Nyovest on his SABC 1 show, The Braai Show with Cass that Mohale was “no longer alive” to him.

When Cassper asked him about his ex, Somizi replied: ” Oh he’s gone. He’s no longer alive.” Clearly shocked, Cassper said: “Are you serious?”

Somizi joked: “He’s departed from this earth.” Cassper pressed on and said we are all wondering when the relationship ended because of how public their relationship was.

