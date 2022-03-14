Dewald Wasserfall has a solution to petrol price hikes

Renate Engelbrecht

In light of the recent petrol price hikes, one couldn’t help but contemplate solutions for the increase in local travel costs.

Let alone the challenges with load shedding and the concerns about how the situation in Ukraine might influence our dear country down South.

Afrikaans singer, Dewald Wasserfall – known for songs like Eendag as ons groot is, Oorleef and Jy is die storm seems to have the answer to the petrol predicament, though.

In an Instagram post from afar, he captions a photo of his means of transport: “This is my car. It is very slow, but its runs on beer and chips. And it’s cheaper than petrol.”

The talented artist, his wife and children have been living in the Netherlands since the end of last year and he has been exploring his surrounds on the back on a bicycle since December.

By the looks of things, he is not planning to return to South Africa any time soon.

On 18 December, he shared a photo of a gig setup in Wakkerstroom, captioning it: “Last one for a long time.” In a follow-up post he said: “Tonight, Wakkerstroom. Tomorrow, The World.”

It was on December 21st that he shared the first photo of his new hometown, Breda in the Netherlands and he has since been sharing regular updates of his adventures in the country.

Amidst 1-year-olds teething and having to put together a DIY bed for their new home for five hours, Dewald Wasserfall has been enjoying the freedom of not having to wear a Covid-19 mask and being able to indulge in the beauty of cities like Bruges, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Dordrecht.

And, while people back home struggle with petrol price hikes and load shedding, the singer is pub-crawling and indulging in Bruges’ famous waffles and ‘Brugse Zot’ beer.

“I struggle to get used to this,” he wrote in a post in February. “Pretty place for a pub-crawl.”