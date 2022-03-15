Is Zandile Gumede ready to make up with her sister Kelly Khumalo?

Kaunda Selisho

Could the icy feud between Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandile Gumede be thawing?

Fans seem to think so after the latter shared a post stating that she was praying for the protection of the former.

The singer (not to be confused with the politician) shared a photo of herself and Kelly, presumably taken years ago and captioned it with a prayer asking God to protect her sister wherever she was.

She also indicated that she had hope that things between them would change one day.

The feud began years ago when Zandile and her husband, Mhlo Gumede, were allegedly fingered in a scam.

Kelly wasted no time in distancing herself from the pair which angered her sister and led to her publicly “divorcing” her sister via a statement shared on social media.

She did, however, reveal that although she and her sister are not speaking, their children still enjoy a close bond as cousins due to the fact that their mothers have decided not to let their issue affect the rest of the family.

According to TshisaLive, Zandile explained this late last year after fans expressed their surprise at the fact that Kelly’s children, Christian and Thingo, got to meet her newborn son.

“On Sunday the 17th of September I posted pics of my son Zenala with his cousins, my nephew and niece Christian and Thingo. This was a very special moment for me especially because not only are they like my own kids but both of them have been part of my pregnancy from when I was three months pregnant,” began Zandile.

She went on to explain that her niece and nephew would call every week and “literally force me to put a phone in my tummy so they could speak to their cousin.”

“When he was born they couldn’t wait to meet him and hold him so when that moment happened and I saw the look on their faces it was just magical for me.”

Zandile further explained that she made the decision to not let her fight with her sister affect the children’s relationship with their cousin.

“The two of them are very young and are both in no contact with both their fathers’ side which is a decision I respect by their mother but I’m not going to deny them access to me or their cousin as well, that would be utterly cruel of me.”

She concluded by explaining that her post was not a sign of reconciliation and reiterated that she stood by her decision to cut her off.

She said that things may change in the future though, and that day seems to have come.