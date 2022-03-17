AKA reveals he was suicidal and how Riky Rick turned down offer to host ‘The Braai Show’

Lerato Maimela

In the midst of his The Braai Show legal victory, Kiernan Forbes, commonly known and AKA, has revealed that the late musician, Riky Rick turned down the offer to host the lifestyle television show during the time that AKA needed to take some time off from his hosting duties.

Taking to social media, Kiernan shared a snippet of a song he has been working on just to practice his flow and lyricism, and stated in the caption of the post that the song was done just for fun and not to be released.

In the song, the rapper revealed that 2021 was a difficult year for him and that he went through a wave of depression which brought on suicidal thoughts after having lost his fiancé Anele Tembe.

He also stated that the people around him were waiting for his demise and did not believe that he could bounce back, as they were sure that he was under the influence of hard drugs.

AKA also sent a shoutout to the late Rikhado “Riky Riky” Makhado on his track, before revealing that he was offered the opportunity to host SABC1’s The Braai Show, but declined the offer because of his good “principles and morals” which would not allow him to betray AKA.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m going after what’s mine,’ says AKA after ‘Braai Show’ legal victory

The 34-year-old rapper recently shared legal documents which claim that he is a 50% owner of The Braai Show and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without his involvement.

This comes months after the lifestyle cooking show announced that it was renewed for a second season and that AKA’s long-time rival Cassper Nyovest would be the new host of the season.

After the announcement, AKA released a statement which claimed that he was not aware that the show was airing a second season, and was also not informed that the production company would be moving forward with a new host.

Forbes also made it clear that he would be seeking justice against the parties that exploited and undermined what he called his creative and intellectual property.

“Now that the arbitration proceedings have determined, with finality, that I own half of The Braai Show, I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those that sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property,” said Forbes.